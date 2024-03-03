Let's take a peek at three key player battles ahead of the DC-W vs GG-W game.

Ashleigh Gardner Vs Marizanne Kapp

South African seam-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been in prime wicket-taking form in the tournament and has bagged six scalps in three games so far, including figures of 4-1-5-3 in a mesmerizing unchanged spell against the UP Warriorz. She will eye another good outing with the ball against Gujarat.

But for that, she will have to contend with another reliable all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner. The 26-year-old Aussie right-hander has not lit up the WPL so far, but is bound to do so at some stage given her talent. She smashed a 17-ball 30 in her previous outing against the UP Warriorz, and will be hoping to tackle Kapp's medium pace similarly.