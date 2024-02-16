Star Player

Though Delhi already had a strong nucleus and several star-quality players last season, someone they bought at the auction this year could turn out to be a game-changer for them. Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was drafted into the DC side, and in the run-up to the tournament, she has shown exactly how dangerous a player she can be with both bat and ball.

The 22-year-old smashed the fastest double century in the history of women's Test cricket against South Africa on Friday, February 16. Sutherland got to her double ton off 248 balls, shattering the record of compatriot Karen Rolton, who had scored a double hundred off 306 balls against England in 2001.

Sutherland starred with the ball as well, picking up the wickets of Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits and Delmi Tucker and finishing with fabulous figures of 9-2-19-3. If she can exhibit similar all-round abilities at the WPL, Delhi would be a force to reckon with in the league.