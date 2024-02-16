They fell just short of the title last year, and will no doubt be gunning for glory this time around. Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will have revenge on their mind when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener of Women's Premier League 2024 on February 23 in Bengaluru. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
In a closely-contested final of the inaugural WPL edition, Delhi had gone down fighting against Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium. The two finalists have been pitted against each other in the first fixture of the second season, and all eyes will be on how Lanning's team tackles Harmanpreet Kaur and Co in the reprise.
A strong start could set the tone for a fruitful season for the side that boasts of big Indian names like top-order batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, all-rounder Sneh Rana and seamer Shikha Pandey.
The team also has experienced foreign all-rounders like Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, which lends its combination solidity. It is all brought together, though, by the pioneering Lanning, who led from the front last year.
The former Australia captain, who retired from international cricket last year, amassed 345 runs from nine games in WPL 2023 at a staggering average of 49.28, proving exactly why she is among the best in the business.
Delhi Capitals Squad
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Sneha Rana, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
Star Player
Though Delhi already had a strong nucleus and several star-quality players last season, someone they bought at the auction this year could turn out to be a game-changer for them. Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was drafted into the DC side, and in the run-up to the tournament, she has shown exactly how dangerous a player she can be with both bat and ball.
The 22-year-old smashed the fastest double century in the history of women's Test cricket against South Africa on Friday, February 16. Sutherland got to her double ton off 248 balls, shattering the record of compatriot Karen Rolton, who had scored a double hundred off 306 balls against England in 2001.
Sutherland starred with the ball as well, picking up the wickets of Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits and Delmi Tucker and finishing with fabulous figures of 9-2-19-3. If she can exhibit similar all-round abilities at the WPL, Delhi would be a force to reckon with in the league.
Delhi Capitals Schedule
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
February 23: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
February 26: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors
February 29: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 3: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
At Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
March 5: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
March 15: Eliminator
March 17: Final