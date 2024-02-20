...with two mouth-watering ties in store.

Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (Wednesday early morning per IST) in a match that puts Diego Simeone centrestage. Simeone, who has coached Atleti for more than a decade, recently revealed that he only has fond memories of his brief spell with Inter, which yielded a UEFA Cup in 1997-98.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven will face Borussia Dortmund in the other tie. PSV are the runaway Eredivisie leaders this season under the stewardship of Peter Bosz, who will square up against a team he briefly took charge of in 2017.