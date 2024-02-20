Good Morning
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The third Test may be over, but the fourth one is days away as we build up towards the Ranchi bout. Elsewhere, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League action continues. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Tuesday, February 20 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
UEFA Champions League R16 Returns...
...with two mouth-watering ties in store.
Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (Wednesday early morning per IST) in a match that puts Diego Simeone centrestage. Simeone, who has coached Atleti for more than a decade, recently revealed that he only has fond memories of his brief spell with Inter, which yielded a UEFA Cup in 1997-98.
Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven will face Borussia Dortmund in the other tie. PSV are the runaway Eredivisie leaders this season under the stewardship of Peter Bosz, who will square up against a team he briefly took charge of in 2017.
Napoli Sack Second Manager Of The Season
The reigning Italian champions are on course for one of the worst title defences in Serie A history and have chosen to rectify their position by firing their second manager of the season. Walter Mazzarri only took charge a few months ago, replacing Rudi Garcia at the helm, but has subsequently been released in favour of Francesco Calzona, who will take charge of Napoli and Slovakia national team at the same time.
Crystal Palace Held By Everton
Crystal Palace took on Everton mere hours after announcing a change at the top of the order, with veteran manager Roy Hodgson making way for Oliver Glasner. Jordan Ayew put Palace ahead in the Monday night match but Amadou Onana rescued the point late on for relegation-battling Everton.