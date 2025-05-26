Sports Highlights, May 26: Gukesh Faces Carlsen In Norway Chess; India Beats Uruguay In Junior Women's Hockey

Sports News Today Highlights: Follow the Highlights from sporting arenas across the world in our daily blog on Monday, May 26, 2025

Indias D Gukesh
File photo of India's D Gukesh after defeating China’s Ding Liren in the 2024 World Chess Championship | Photo: FIDE/Eng Chin An via PTI
Welcome to our Highlights of today's sports news and events. The New York Knicks defeated Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of their NBA Conference Finals series. The French Open main draw enters its second day with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in first-round action. Over in Stavanger, Norway Chess gets underway with world champion D Gukesh taking on world number one Magnus Carlsen for the first time this year. Later in the evening, Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League clash crucial from the top-two standings perspective. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 26, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: IPL Dispatch

From Heinrich Klaasen's third fastest IPL century to MS Dhoni's reflection on his retirement, here is the IPL dispatch from May 26.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Rahane Vows That KKR Will ‘Come Back Stronger’

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has vowed that the team will come back stronger after a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025. Despite being the defending champions and spending big in the mega auction, KKR finished in eighth place with five wins all year.

“As a team, we tried our best. What I can say is, we’ll come back really stronger next year,” Rahane said as per Cricbuzz.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: “We want Kevin De Bruyne” – Napoli President

With the football season being wrapped up around Europe, the transfer rumours have begun in full force. Now, Serie A winners Napoli have declared their intention to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is set to leave City upon the expiry of his contract this season.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis said,” We want Kevin De Bruyne, we want to sign him.”

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: French Open 2025 Day 2

The French Open 2025 is back with Day 2 action today at Roland-Garros. The matches start at 2:30 PM IST, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in action later. Follow our live coverage of the event right here.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Xabi Alonso Takes On Real Madrid Training Duties

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Chennai Grand Masters Confirms Expansion

Ahead of Gukesh's clash against Magnus Carlsen, some good news from his hometown as the upcoming Chennai Grand Masters has been expanded to 20 players, and will feature a record prize pool of INR 1 crore.

The tournament will start from 6 August.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: JioHotstar Gets England Series Streaming Rights

JioHotstar has become the exclusive streaming platform for the upcoming India tour of England, starting on 20 June, as per a report by Cricbuzz. The report said that JioHotstar completed a deal with Sony Entertainment.

The matches will now be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app, while television broadcast will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Read the full news article here.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Cunha To Wear Man United Number 10?

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha has agreed to a five-year contract with Manchester United, and will be given the number 10 jersey previously worn by Marcus Rashford.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: India Beats Uruguay 3-2 In Junior Women’s Hockey Tournament

The Indian junior women’s hockey team defeated Uruguay 3-2 in the second match of the ongoing Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, courtesy of goals from Sonam and Kanika Siwach.

India are currently undefeated in the friendly tournament, having won the first match 2-1 against Chile.

Read the full match report.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Karthik Criticises Dhoni Over Retirement Limbo

Former cricketer Murali Karthik has some harsh words for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni over the uncertainty over his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Despite turning 44 soon, Dhoni refused to comment on his retirement.

Karthik, however, said that the wicketkeeper has a chance of ‘overstaying his welcome’.

“As much as the world loves Dhoni and as much as certain things we don’t want to end, a day has to come when they have to go,” Karthik said. “Sometimes, you don’t want even the ones who love you to actually say, ‘You have overstayed your welcome’.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Brazil's New Manager

Presenting, ladies and gentlemen, the new manager of the Brazil national football team:

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Toluca FC End 15-Year Trophy Drought

Mexican side Toluca FC ended a 15-year trophy drought by winning the Clausura tournament, beating Club America 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Luan Garcia and Alexis Vega.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: PBKS Vs MI

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face off today in an epic end-season showdown in IPL 2025. A top-two spot, and a place in the first qualifiers, is on the line for both teams.

Find out the head-to-head records between these two sides, the pitch and weather report during the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, and more in the full article here.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Chahal Out Of IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Yuzvendra Chahal missed the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) due to a "small niggle", spin coach Sunil Joshi said, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, the report said that the bowler will also likely miss today's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) due to the same injury, and it remains to be seen when or if he makes his comeback in IPL 2025.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Today In Sports

On 26 May 2018, Zinedine Zidane became the first manager to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the finals.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Mustafizur Rahman Out Of Bangladesh Squad

Delhi Capitals bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of Bangladesh's T20I tour of Pakistan 2025 due to a thumb fracture he sustained during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on 24 May. Read the full news here.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Knicks Beat Pacers 106-100

New York Knicks secured a terrific 106-100 over Indiana Pacer in the third match of the NBA 2024-25 play-offs semi-final. The Knicks trailed at half-time, but Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson led with 24 and 23 points respectively to earn a terrific win, getting a 2-1 advantage in the overall semi-finals.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: World Champion Gukesh Vs World No. 1 Carlsen Today!

It really can't get any bigger than this in the chess world! In Norway Chess opening round today, the youngest World Champion, D Gukesh of India, will take on World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

The other Indian players taking part in the tournament are Arjun Erigaisi (men) and Koneru Humpy (women). Read the full news.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Women’s 4x400m Relay Player Dropped From Asian C’Ship

An Indian women’s 4x400m relay team member has been dropped from the Asian Championships team, with the rest of the contingent reaching Gumi, South Korea, for the tournament. However, as per PTI, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did not reveal the reason for her exclusion, though it remains likely the player failed a doping test.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Villa Complain Over Denied Goal

More Premier League news from the final day: Aston Villa have formally submitted a complain to PGMOL over the choice of referee Thomas Bramall after their opening goal was overturned against Manchester United.

After Morgan Rogers dispossessed Altay Bayindir and poked it to the back of the net, the referee blew the whistle for a foul on the goalkeeper, but replays showed that the ball was not held by Bayindir's both hands. However, since the whistle was blown BEFORE Morgan's strike, VAR could not intervene.

With Villa ultimately going down 2-0 to United, they missed their chance of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Read the full news here.

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: ICYMI

Sports News Today Highlights, May 26: Greetings!

Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Monday. We will bring to you all that is current and relevant in the world of sports today, so watch this space closely.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss