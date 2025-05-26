French Open Day 2 Highlights: Paula Badosa Pips Naomi Osaka; Taylor Fritz Knocked Out In First Round

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Welcome!
Good afternoon and welcome! This is the beginning of our live coverage of the second day of the French Open 2025 at Roland-Garros. The first matches start at 2:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for live updates.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Opening Matches
Here are all the opening matches for French Open 2025 Day 2, that begin at 2:30 PM IST:
French Open ATP:
Luciano Darderi (Italy) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)
Hugo Gaston (France) vs Ugo Blanchet (France)
Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) vs Sebastian Baez (Argentina)
Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) vs Alexei Popyrin (Australia)
Casper Ruud (Norway) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain)
Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs Arthur Cazaux (France)
French Open WTA:
Jessica Bouzan Maneiro (Spain) vs Emma Navarro (USA)
Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine)
Veronika Kudermetova (World) vs Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria)
Emma Raducanu (United Kingdom) vs Xinyu Wang (China)
Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) vs Julia Riera (Argentina)
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: When Do Alcaraz And Sinner Play?
The big headline for today is that the top two begin their Roland-Garros campaigns. Check out their match timings:
Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) vs Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 4:00 PM IST
Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs Arthur Rinderknech (France) – 11:45 PM IST
Of course, as always, the match timings are subject to change later.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) in round one on day 2 of French Open 2025 t 4:00 PM IST.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2
We are underway now with action taking place across courts. Among the big names, Casper Ruud is currently in action against Spain's Albert Ramos. Elyna Rybakina and Emma Raducanu too have kicked off their campaigns.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2
Casper Ruud has won the first set against Albert Ramos. A strong performance that sees him triumph 6-3. Seb Korda and Elyna Rybakina too have won their first set. Meanwhile, last year's US Open semifinalist has lost her opening set 6-0 to J Maneiro Bouzas.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Emma Navarro Out
US Open 2024 semifinal Emma Navarro has been knocked out from the French Open in the very first round. J Maneiro Bouzas of Spain has defeated Navarro 6-0, 6-2.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Alcaraz In Action
Carlos Alcaraz is on the court and he is ready to kick off his campaign against Giulio Zeppieri of Italy. Zeppieri is ranked 310 in ATP rankings and he would like to make things hard for the top ranked player in the world.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2
Casper Ruud is now 2-0 up against Albert Ramos in their men's singles opening round encounter. Ruud won the first set 6-3 and has now wrapped up the second set 6-4. Looks like an easy outing for him.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Ruud Wins
Casper Ruud is through to the second round with a straight-set win. Brilliant from Ruud and he just claims the win with so much ease. 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 is what the scoreline states. Albert Ramos will have to go home and Ruud will now move to the second round.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Strong Start For Swiatek
Fifth seed and defending women's singles champion Iga Swiatek brushes aside the challenge of Rebecca Sramkova, beating her in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to coast into the second round.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Alcaraz Wins Second Set Too
Smooth sailing for world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz so far. He breaks Giulio Zeppieri's serve early in the second set and takes the set 6-4. The Spaniard is one set away now from advancing to the second round.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Third Day Schedule Out
Fresh from winning his 100th ATP Tour title in Geneva, Novak Djokovic will get his Roland Garros campaign underway tomorrow. He faces America's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Check out the full schedule of Day 3 below:
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Alcaraz Wins With Ease
Alcaraz breezes into the second round. The defending champion wins the third set 6-2 and dispatches Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard will next take on Hungary's Fabian Maroszan on Wednesday (May 28).
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Osaka Facing Badosa
Former world number one Naomi Osaka has won the first set 7-6 in tie-break (7-1) against 10th seed Paula Badosa in their first-round clash. But the Spaniard has bounced back strongly in the second set, racing away to a 3-0 lead. Let's see what Osaka has up her sleeve now.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Osaka Vs Badosa Into Set 3
Paula Badosa breaks no sweat in clinching the second set 6-1, which takes us into a deciding third set . It's on serve at 3-2 currently, and this one could well go down to the wire.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Game, Set, Match Badosa
Paula Badosa knocks out Naomi Osaka. The 10th seed wins 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second round. The Japanese fought hard but eventually lost to the better player.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Fritz Dispatched!
We have the first big upset of the tournament. Fourth seed Taylor Fritz has been sent packing by Daniel Altmaier in the first round. The 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory is a big one for the German, perhaps the biggest of his career so far.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Tsitsipas Wins
Stefanos Tsitsipas starts his Roland Garros in style, defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. The Greek world number 20 will next take on Italy's Matteo Gigante in the second round on Wednesday.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Wawrinka Exits
Britain's Jacob Fearnley has taken down former world number 3 Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the next round. The Swiss player has had an underwhelming run in the recent past and his indifferent form continues.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Gasquet Sets Record
Tennis journeyman Richard Gasquet is currently in action against French compatriot Terence Atmane. The 38-year-old leads 6-2, 2-5 and with his match today, has set the record for most appearances at Roland Garros. He has played as many as 22 editions, which is the highest in the Open era.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Rune Advances
Having lost the first set to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, Holger Rune bounces back to win the next three and clinch the first-round match 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. The 10th seed will next take on 23-year-old Emilio Nava on Wednesday.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Atmane Vs Gasquet Hotting Up
Terence Atmane is taking the fight to his senior countryman Richard Gasquet. The 23-year-old takes the second set 6-2 to level it up one-set each, but midway through the third, he seems to have developed a cramp. It's strange to see a match with a 38-year-old involved and his opponent, 15 years younger, experiencing the physical impact first. Atmane is somehow holding fort and managing to win points too. Let's see how this plays out.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Katie Boulter Into R2
Britain's Katie Boulter gets the better of qualifier Carole Monnet 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 to march into the second round.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Gasquet Wins!
The 38-year-old Richard Gasquet advances to the second round. He outclasses Terence Atmane 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in what is his final Roland Garros campaign. The 23-year-old Atmane was visibly struggling in the end, limping and finding it hard to move. But Gasquet will take the win as a blessing and another opportunity to take the court in Paris.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Coming Up Tonight
World number one Jannik Sinner will kick-start his Roland Garros campaign against home favourite Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner, who finished runner-up in Rome after returning from a dope ban, is looking to dethrone defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and will eye a clinical beginning.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 2: Madison Keys In Action
Seventh seed Madison Keys is one set up against Australia's Daria Seville in the women's singles first round. Keys leads 6-2, 1-1 and is five games away from entry to the next stage.