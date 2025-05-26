French Open Day 2 Highlights: Paula Badosa Pips Naomi Osaka; Taylor Fritz Knocked Out In First Round

The 38-year-old Richard Gasquet advances to the second round. He outclasses Terence Atmane 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in what is his final Roland Garros campaign. The 23-year-old Atmane was visibly struggling in the end, limping and finding it hard to move. But Gasquet will take the win as a blessing and another opportunity to take the court in Paris.