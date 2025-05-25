Kidambi Srikanth Vs Li Shi Feng Highlights, Malaysia Masters 2025: Indian Loses To Chinese Shuttler In Men's Singles Final

Sports News Today Live, May 25: Hello There!
Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday morning. We will bring to you all that is relevant from the world of sports today, so watch this space.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: Inter Miami Draw At Philadelphia Union
A late Telasco Segovia goal gave Inter Miami a 3-3 draw at Philadelphia Union after the hosts had secured a 3-1 lead. Lionel Messi scored a free-kick to make it 3-2 before Segovia's right curling effort made it all square to save Herons' blushes.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: Sunderland Back In The Premier League
Sunderland have won promotion to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, thanks to Tommy Watson’s dramatic stoppage-time goal that clinched a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: Kidambi Srikanth Final Match At Malaysia Masters 2025 - Streaming Info
When and where will the Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters final be played?
The Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters final will be played at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at around 10:10am IST (tentative timing, subject to change based on when previous matches end).
Sports News Today Live, May 25: Paris Taxi Drivers Vow To Disrupt French Open
Striking taxi drivers in Paris are threatening to take their protest to the French Open and block access to Roland-Garros on Monday if the government does not listen to their demands.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: NBA News
Anthony Edwards starred as Minnesota Timberwolves registered a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals that cut the Thunder’s lead in the series to 2-1.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: RCB Receive Major Boost Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs
As per reports, Josh Hazlewood has rejoined Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a shoulder injury, boosting their chances in the final game against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: Birendra Lakra Appointed Assistant Coach For Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team
Former defender Birendra Lakra has been named the assistant coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team in preparation for the Junior World Cup later this year, Hockey India announced on Saturday.
The 35-year-old will collaborate closely with legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently serving as the team’s head coach. (PTI)
Sports News Today Live, May 25: What Went Wrong For DC This Season Of IPL 2025?
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Faf du Plessis admitted admitted that finishing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on a high note was satisfying, but the team's overall campaign lacked consistency.
"Finishing on a high is important. Fifth is a fair reflection of our season, but we need to be more consistent to be in the top-four," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
Sports News Today Live, May 25: CONCACAF W Champions Cup
Spain international Esther Gonzalez scored a late goal as Gotham FC defeated the UANL Tigres 1-0 on Saturday to win the first edition of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.
Earlier, Pietra Tordin, Payton Linnehan, and Olivia Moultrie scored as the Portland Thorns beat Club America 3-0 to secure third place in the tournament. (AP)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: H2H
Played - 4
Srikanth won - 1
Shi Feng won - 3
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Match Soon
Wang Zhiyi has defeated her fellow Chinese rival, Han Yue in the final of the women's singles. Wang Zhiyi won 13-21, 21-13, 21-18.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Here He Comes
Former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth walks onto the court ahead of his final against Li Shi Feng at the Axiata Arena. Second to walk out is Li Shi Feng as the players will get ready for the final match.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Srikanth Will Eye Good Start
We are ready to play now as Kidambi Srikanth gears up to play Chinese Li Shi Feng.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Srikanth Wins First Point
Game 1 is underway and the Indian shuttler wins wins the first point of the finale. A good start for the 32-year-old.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Srikanth Lagging Behind
After winning the first point, the Indian is now 3-6 down to the Chinese player.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Srikanth Goes 5-8 Down
Srikanth goes 5-8 down in Game 1 with Li Shi Feng showing his class and quality.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Srikanth Down 10-6
Chinese player Li Shi Feng is dominating proceedings as he goes 10-6 in the final with Kidambi Srikanth struggling make any move.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Chinese Star Dominating
Li Shi Feng is dominating proceedings and has allowed Kidambi Srikanth on the backfoot.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Indian Shuttler's Mistakes Costing Dearly
Li Shi Feng is forcing Kidambi into mistakes and the Indian sees himself fall behind in Game 1.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Kidambi Loses First Game
And there you have it! Li Shi Feng has dominated this first game as he takes it 21-11 in 15 minutes. Kidambi had no chance whatsoever with the Indian making way too many mistakes.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Game 2 Starts
Game 2 starts as Kidambi eyes comeback against his Chinese opponent.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Indian Shuttler Again On The Backfoot
Srikanth with yet another error as the Indian finds himself lagging behind. 1-3.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Indian Shuttler Fighting
Li Shi Feng leads 6-3 but the Kidambi is not giving up and despite few errors at the net, the world no 62 is not out of this yet.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Game 2 Turning Out To Be Interesting
Kidambi Srikanth has shown slight improvement from the first game but still finds himself behind. 10-5
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Chinese Shuttler Heading Towards Victory
11-5 at the break in Game 2 and there's only one winner here and that's Li Shi Feng.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Point Of The Match
After 46 rallies between the two, Kidambi emerges the winner with a nice point. However, he still lags behind.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Li Shi Feng On Verge Of Victory
Li Shi Feng on the verge taking this final with Kidambi Srikanth's errors costing him dearly.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Li Shi Feng Making Light Work
Li Shi Feng is making light work of Kidambi and it's a matter of time when he wins the game and the match.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng, Malaysia Masters 2025 Final LIVE Score: Li Shi Feng Wins
Li Shi Feng wins the second game and with that clinches his first Malaysia Masters title. 21-11, 9-21