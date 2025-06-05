File Photo of PV Sindhu. | Photo: X/India All Sports

It was a dramatic Thursday in the world of sports on June 5, 2025. In cricket, the sombre mood following the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade lingered, as the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident but adjourned the matter to Tuesday. Over in badminton, it was a mixed day for India at the Indonesia Open. While top shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the Round of 16, the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept the nation’s hopes alive, booking a spot in the quarterfinals. Catch all the highlights from the world of sports on Thursday, June 5 here

5 Jun 2025, 04:21:18 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Good Morning Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's sports coverage from across the globe. Stay tuned for live updates from cricket, football, and more!

5 Jun 2025, 07:08:43 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: ICYMI Cristiano Ronaldo puts Portugal into the final in the Nations League match against Germany.

5 Jun 2025, 07:15:56 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Indians In Indonesia Open Action Indonesia Open 2025 Women: Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) vs PV Sindhu (India) – 10:50 AM IST Indonesia Open 2025 Doubles Men: Rasmus Kjaer & Frederik Sogaard (Denmark) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India) – 1:20 PM IST Indonesia Open 2025 Doubles Mixed: Sathish Karunakaran & Aadya Variyath (India) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Supissara Pawesampram (Thailand) – 7:40 AM IST

5 Jun 2025, 07:34:21 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: French Open WTA Semis Today, we have the French Open 2025 WTA semi-final draw. There are two big matches lined up: Aryna Sabalenka (World) vs Iga Swiatek (Poland) – 6:30 PM IST

Lois Boisson (France) vs Coco Gauff (USA) – 8:00 PM IST So ready for this ✨



Full Thursday's order of play on https://t.co/wvNRC5UQgb#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/6bvdZS0Q2r — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2025

5 Jun 2025, 07:52:11 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: ICYMI A tough day in the office for the Indian Football Team in their match against Thailand.

5 Jun 2025, 08:17:10 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Karunakaran-Variyath Lose! It was an extremely one-sided contest overall, with Karunakaran and Variyath losing in straight games against Pauvaranukroh and Paeswampran in the Indonesia Open Mixed Doubles match. The final score reads 21-7, 21-12.

5 Jun 2025, 08:40:57 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Chelsea Confirm Delap Signing Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap for GBP 30 million.

5 Jun 2025, 09:06:37 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: T20 Mumbai League Roundup The third season of T20 Mumbai League has begun, and fireworks are already underway. Triumph Knights MNE's Suryakumar Yadav scored a 27-ball 50, but could not prevent his team from losing against Eagle Thane Strikers. Read our full match report.

5 Jun 2025, 09:36:59 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Syed Kirmani Calls RCB's Stampede 'Deadly Welcome' The fatal stampede that happened in Bengaluru during RCB’s victory parade after winning IPL 2025 has already become one of the darkest chapters in Indian sports. Condolences have poured in from all quarters, and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, too, termed it “a deadly welcome”. “My condolences to bereaved families. This was a deadly welcome to IPL champions,” he said. Read the full news report.

5 Jun 2025, 10:05:50 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Beating Gukesh ‘Mattered A Lot’ To Carlsen, Says Anand World champion Dommaraju Gukesh stunned world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen by defeating him in Norway Chess, resulting in an angry reaction from the latter, who bumped his fist on the table. GM Vishwanathan Anand feels that this reaction was because Carlsen felt challenged by a younger opponent, and that the elusive victory “meant a lot to him”. “It (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him,” Anand said. “In this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids ‘hang on a few years’.”

5 Jun 2025, 10:41:53 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: USA Vs Rest Of World Match In NBA NBA has announced a Team USA vs Rest of World match for next season’s All Star fixture. The match will take place on 16 February 2026, during the Winter Olympics. NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement, signalling his intent to resurrect the NBA All-Stars fixture and restore it to its former glory.

5 Jun 2025, 11:02:19 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Yograj Singh Calls Shreyas’ IPL Dismissal ‘Criminal Offence’ Ex-Indian cricketer Yograj Singh had harsh words for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for getting dismissed cheaply during the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. “The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me,” Yograj said, referring to the player’s dismissal for just one run. “What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that.” Read our full news report.

5 Jun 2025, 11:21:21 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: PV Sindhu Rescues First Game PV Sindhu survived a scare against eighth seed Chochuwong in her women’s singles match. Despite leading 5-1 at one point, the Indian shuttler fell back 16-10, with the set looking all but lost. However, she had a terrific comeback, tying it 20-20, before winning it 22-20 in the first game.

5 Jun 2025, 11:39:21 am IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: PV Sindhu Loses Second Game After a dramatic comeback in the first game, the second game does not go according to plan for PV Sindhu. She never gained any foothold in the game, with Chochuwong winning it 21-10. A decider awaits.

5 Jun 2025, 12:11:33 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: PV Sindhu Loses Decider Game What a terrific badminton contest this was! The decider game was a cat-and-mouse contest, with the lead changing hands 17 times! Neither player enjoyed a significant lead at any stage, but it was world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong who had the last laugh, edging to a 21-18 win. It's a heartbreaking moment for Sindhu, but she can be proud of her performance against a stronger opponent.

5 Jun 2025, 12:36:46 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Sat-Chi Match Delayed The Indonesia Open men’s doubles match featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been delayed by over an hour, and is scheduled to start at 2:25 PM IST.

5 Jun 2025, 01:16:43 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Match Fixing Indictment In Sri Lanka! Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been indicted in a match-fixing case by the Hambantota High Court. The off-spinner has been charged with trying to lure players for match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. Senanayake is the first national-level player to be indicted under Sri Lanka’s new anti-corruption laws. Read the full news report.

5 Jun 2025, 02:01:25 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Developments In Bengaluru Stampede Case As the dust settles after the tragic stampede in Bengaluru yesterday, lots of controversial information is coming out. Firstly, Bengaluru police officials said that they had advised both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Karnataka government to hold the victory parade later to let emotions cool down, but both declined due to various reasons. Read the full news report. In another big development, Karnataka High Court has taken suo moto congisance of the incident, and will hear a case related to the matter today. Stay updated as more information comes in.

5 Jun 2025, 02:36:07 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: ENG Announce Squad For 1st Test Vs India England have announced a 14-player squad for the first Test match against India at Headingley on 20 June. ENG Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

5 Jun 2025, 02:59:21 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Sat-Chi Match Delayed Again WIth an earlier fixture still in its second game, the match featuring Satwiksairaj and Chirag has been pushed back even further, with the new starting time now being 3:35 PM IST.

5 Jun 2025, 03:56:32 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Satwik-Chirag Lose First Game After the big loss in the mixed doubles match, India’s doubles fortunes have hit another roadblock as Satwik and Chirag have lose the first game against Denmark’s Kjaer and Sogaard. Despite tying it 10-10 at one point, it ends 21-16 in the Danish duo’s favour.

5 Jun 2025, 04:37:35 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Satwik-Chirag Bounce Back! After losing the first game -- 21-16 to the Danes in Game 1, the Indians made a strong comeback sealing the Game 2 with 21-18. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are locked at 10-10 in the deciding third game against Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard.

5 Jun 2025, 04:43:01 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Official Statement from Royal Challengers Bengaluru On Stampede After 11 people lost their lives and more than 45 got injured in the Bengaluru stampede on Wednesday near M Chinnaswamy, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pledge to support the families of the deceased with 10 Lakh INR amount. RCB official statement: "The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."

5 Jun 2025, 05:38:09 pm IST Sports Today LIVE, June 5: Satwik-Chirag Advances! India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged past Denmark’s Kjaer/Sogaard 16-21, 21-18, 22-20 in a nail-biting Round of 16 clash to enter the quarterfinals in Jakarta.