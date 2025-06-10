Sports Today Highlights, June 10: F1 Reveals 2026 Calendar; Pooran Retires From International Cricket

West Indian Nicholas Pooran retires

In a big shock to the cricketing world, Nicholas Pooran announced his international retirement today at the age of just 29. Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh established a new world record in Women's 200m Individual Medley.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jun 2025, 07:38:52 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Pooran Retires Shocking world cricket, former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran has announced that he would no longer play the international game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Pooran (@nicholaspooran)

10 Jun 2025, 07:59:37 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Fan Dies In Nations League Final A fan lost his life after falling from the stands during the final of the UEFA Nations League where Portugal beat Spain on penalties in Munich. A Uefa statement read: "Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."

10 Jun 2025, 08:23:18 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Fan Injured A Wales football got injured after falling from the stands during the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Belgium. Wales lost 4-3 to Belgium in the match where the fan got injured. The fan was taken to the hospital and was "conscious and speaking", police and the Football Association of Wales confirmed to BBC.

10 Jun 2025, 08:56:47 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Uriah Rennie Dies Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died. He was 65. Read Full Story

10 Jun 2025, 09:14:48 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Munich Shooting World Cup Preview Two-time medallist Elavenil Valarivan will fancy her chances on the first competition day of ISSF World Cup in Munich on Tuesday as three shooters from the country make their tournament debut, in the women's 10m air rifle and men's 10m air pistol events respectively. The first two finals -- the women's 10m air rifle and the men's 10m air pistol -- are lined up on the opening day of the season's third World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) stage at the Olympic Shooting Range. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had sent a 22-member team for the tournament with double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Kiran Ankush Jadhav shooting in two individual events. Full preview here

10 Jun 2025, 09:49:10 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Denzel Clarke!!! DENZEL CLARKE OMG! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2QJBAkmZqN — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 10:17:33 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10 An inebriated tourist from Uttar Pradesh has allegedly assaulted well-known motocross racer Eugene Niangti at a fun park in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Monday. Niangti suffered minor injuries but did not lodge any police complaint. (PTI)

10 Jun 2025, 10:46:09 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: ICC Hall Of Fame MS Dhoni who is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League is the 11th Indian in the Hall of Fame. In the link is a list of all the Indians who have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame till now.

10 Jun 2025, 11:07:44 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: F1 Reveals 2026 Calendar Save the date 🔒



Presenting the 2026 Calendar 🗓️



24 races across the world to crown our champion 🏆#F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/4xe7e8MPM6 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 11:53:17 am IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: Cricket West Indies On Pooran's Retirement From a young boy with a dream to wear the Maroon, to a global star inspiring millions — WI thank you, Nicky P. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2UPsXCGQgy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 12:11:25 pm IST Sports News Today Live, June 10: World Record 🌟 WORLD RECORD ALERT 🌟

Summer McIntosh just made history at the Canadian Trials in Victoria! 🇨🇦🔥

She SMASHED the Women's 200m Individual Medley world record with a jaw-dropping 2:05.70! 😱💥



📊 Splits:

• 50m – 27.19

• 100m – 57.99 (30.80)

• 150m – 1:35.75 (37.76)

• 200m –… pic.twitter.com/N3nEL07T3A — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) June 10, 2025