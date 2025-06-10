Sports Today Highlights, June 10: F1 Reveals 2026 Calendar; Pooran Retires From International Cricket

Follow the highlights from various arenas across the sporting world in our daily blog on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Nicholas Pooran
West Indian Nicholas Pooran retires
Welcome to the highlights of today's sports news and events. F1 calendar for 2026 is out. Check the details below. In a big shock to the cricketing world, Nicholas Pooran announced his international retirement today at the age of just 29. Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh established a new world record in Women's 200m Individual Medley. Follow all the highlights from the sports world on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Greetings!

Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday. We will bring to you all that is relevant and current in the world of sports today. So sit back and follow our one-stop comprehensive sports shop.

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Pooran Retires

Shocking world cricket, former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran has announced that he would no longer play the international game.

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Fan Dies In Nations League Final

A fan lost his life after falling from the stands during the final of the UEFA Nations League where Portugal beat Spain on penalties in Munich.

A Uefa statement read: "Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Fan Injured

A Wales football got injured after falling from the stands during the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Belgium.

Wales lost 4-3 to Belgium in the match where the fan got injured. The fan was taken to the hospital and was "conscious and speaking", police and the Football Association of Wales confirmed to BBC.

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Uriah Rennie Dies

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died. He was 65.

Read Full Story

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Munich Shooting World Cup Preview

Two-time medallist Elavenil Valarivan will fancy her chances on the first competition day of ISSF World Cup in Munich on Tuesday as three shooters from the country make their tournament debut, in the women's 10m air rifle and men's 10m air pistol events respectively.

The first two finals -- the women's 10m air rifle and the men's 10m air pistol -- are lined up on the opening day of the season's third World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) stage at the Olympic Shooting Range.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had sent a 22-member team for the tournament with double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Kiran Ankush Jadhav shooting in two individual events.

Full preview here

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Denzel Clarke!!!

Sports News Today Live, June 10

An inebriated tourist from Uttar Pradesh has allegedly assaulted well-known motocross racer Eugene Niangti at a fun park in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Monday.

Niangti suffered minor injuries but did not lodge any police complaint. (PTI)

Sports News Today Live, June 10: ICC Hall Of Fame

MS Dhoni who is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League is the 11th Indian in the Hall of Fame. In the link is a list of all the Indians who have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame till now.

Sports News Today Live, June 10: F1 Reveals 2026 Calendar

Sports News Today Live, June 10: Cricket West Indies On Pooran's Retirement

Sports News Today Live, June 10: World Record

Closing

We will be closing our coverage for today. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss