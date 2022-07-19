World Athletics Championships 2022: Yulimar Rojas Rules In Eugene With Third Straight Triple Jump Gold

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela once again proved why she is the undisputed queen of triple jump after the 26-year-old claimed her third consecutive World Athletics Championships gold medal on Monday in Eugene. (More Sports News)

A gold medallist in the Tokyo Olympics last year, Rojas registered the winning mark of 15.47m in her second attempt in the finals. Shanieka Ricketts Of Jamaica finished second on 14.89m while the third place went to home favourite Tori Franklin who posted a season's best of 14.72m.

Rojas started with a 14.60m jump in her first attempt. She went a notch above in the second – which proved to be the winning mark – before reaching a distance of 15.24m in her third. She committed two fouls in her fourth and fifth attempts before flagging off with a 15.39m jump.

However, Rojas wasn’t satisfied with her leap. “It is not the distance I wanted, but I am happy,” she said. “It has been a beautiful day, even it hasn't been my best day during the event. I came here after a short preparation. I have recovered from injury.

“I think [this title] is a reward for perseverance, will and believing that I can achieve what I've achieved today. It feels different than Belgrade 2022 (World Indoors), but it is special as well because Oregon brings me good memories.”

Meanwhile, Rojas is still focused on her goal of reaching the elusive 16m mark. “It is a goal that I have in mind. I am focused on that,” she said. “It is my most important goal for now and I know that I am close. I feel that I have it in my legs, but I need to adjust some details.

“I hope to jump better in the next competition and to be able to reach that prodigious and important barrier,” added Rojas.