Sports

Today World Sports News LIVE: India Take On South Africa In T20 World Cup Final; Uruguay Lead Bolivia In Copa America 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final saw India dish out a 68-run defeat to England in Guyana. The Men In Blue will now face South Africa in the final showdown on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados. In football, USA lose to Panama in their Copa America 2024 match whereas Uruguay are in action against Bolivia. In women's cricket, West Indies women are in action against Sri Lanka women in the third and final T20I with the series level at 1-1. India women take on South Africa women in a one-off Test with day one set to kick things off. For more live updates and scores, you can get it right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
28 June 2024
28 June 2024
Uruguayan players celebrate a goal against Bolivia in their Copa America 2024 encounter. AP/Julia Nikhinson

IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test At Chepauk

Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on South Africa women in a one-off Test match at Chepauk starting with day one today.

X/BCCIWomen

NBA Draft 2024: LeBron James' Son, Bronny James, Drafted In By LA Lakers

Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year’s draft. (AP)

Sports LIVE Blog, June 28, Friday

The T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final saw India dish out a 68-run defeat to England in Guyana. The Men In Blue will now face South Africa in the final showdown on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados. In football, USA lose to Panama in their Copa America 2024 match whereas Uruguay are in action against Bolivia. In women's cricket, West Indies women are in action against Sri Lanka women in the third and final T20I with the series level at 1-1. India women take on South Africa women in a one-off Test with day one set to kick things off. For more live updates and scores, you can get it right here

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Row Over Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Continues; Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today
  2. What Is Enemy Agents Ordinance That Kashmir Wants To Use In Its Fight Against Terrorism?
  3. ‘Naya Kashmir’ Bows Down To Maharaja’s Old Law
  4. Watch | Delhi Airport Roof Collapses Injuring 4 People; 3 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
  5. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  2. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  3. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  4. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  5. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Take On South Africa In T20 World Cup Final; Uruguay Lead Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. Germany Vs Denmark Round Of 16, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  3. India Vs England Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
  4. IND Vs ENG, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Ashwin Proves IND's Victory To Vaughan With Mathematical Equation
  5. India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Men In Blue Into The Final
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  2. Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortions In Idaho, Bringing Temporary Relief To Pregnant Women
  3. Oklahoma: Richard Rojem Executed After 39 Years On Death Row For Kidnapping, Raping And Killing 7-Year-Old
  4. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
  5. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights