Sports

Today World Sports News LIVE: India Take On South Africa In T20 World Cup Final; Uruguay Lead Bolivia In Copa America 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final saw India dish out a 68-run defeat to England in Guyana. The Men In Blue will now face South Africa in the final showdown on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados. In football, USA lose to Panama in their Copa America 2024 match whereas Uruguay are in action against Bolivia. In women's cricket, West Indies women are in action against Sri Lanka women in the third and final T20I with the series level at 1-1. India women take on South Africa women in a one-off Test with day one set to kick things off. For more live updates and scores, you can get it right here