Today World Sports News LIVE: India Take On South Africa In T20 World Cup Final; Uruguay Lead Bolivia In Copa America 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on South Africa women in a one-off Test match at Chepauk starting with day one today.
NBA Draft 2024: LeBron James' Son, Bronny James, Drafted In By LA Lakers
Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year’s draft. (AP)
The T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final saw India dish out a 68-run defeat to England in Guyana. The Men In Blue will now face South Africa in the final showdown on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados. In football, USA lose to Panama in their Copa America 2024 match whereas Uruguay are in action against Bolivia. In women's cricket, West Indies women are in action against Sri Lanka women in the third and final T20I with the series level at 1-1. India women take on South Africa women in a one-off Test with day one set to kick things off. For more live updates and scores, you can get it right here