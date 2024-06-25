Sports

Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8

In today's coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe, we have got football that has Luka Modric's Croatia bowing out of the UEFA Euro 2024 after Italy's last-gasp equalising goal. Spain beat Albania to keep hundred percent record. In cricket, India beat Australia to book their semi-final spot against England whereas Afghanistan are in action against Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024. In basketball, the LA Lakers have named television pundit and former player JJ Redick as their new head coach. In swimming, American Olympic swimmer Michael Brinegar was handed a four-year ban for blood doping by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada). For all the live sports scores and updates, you can get it right here