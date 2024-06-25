Sports

Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8

In today's coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe, we have got football that has Luka Modric's Croatia bowing out of the UEFA Euro 2024 after Italy's last-gasp equalising goal. Spain beat Albania to keep hundred percent record. In cricket, India beat Australia to book their semi-final spot against England whereas Afghanistan are in action against Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024. In basketball, the LA Lakers have named television pundit and former player JJ Redick as their new head coach. In swimming, American Olympic swimmer Michael Brinegar was handed a four-year ban for blood doping by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada). For all the live sports scores and updates, you can get it right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
25 June 2024
25 June 2024
Luka Modric, Croatia players applaud their fans after their exit from the UEFA Euro 2024. AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

T20 World Cup, AFG Vs BAN: Afghanistan End Up With 115

Bangladesh can still sneak in the back door if they chase this down in 12.1 overs and eliminate Afghanistan and Australia in the process. The stage is set as the rain has rescinded.

Argentina Squad Celebrate Lionel Messi's Birthday

Copa America 2024, BRA Vs COS Live Updates

Brazil are 0-0 against Costa Rica in their Copa America 2024 fixture. Marquinhos' goal was earlier ruled offside.

Daily Sports News LIVE, June 25, Tuesday

In today's coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe, we have got football that has Luka Modric's Croatia bowing out of the UEFA Euro 2024 after Italy's last-gasp equalising goal. Spain beat Albania to keep hundred percent record. In cricket, India beat Australia to book their semi-final spot against England whereas Afghanistan are in action against Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024. In basketball, the LA Lakers have named television pundit and former player JJ Redick as their new head coach. In swimming, American Olympic swimmer Michael Brinegar was handed a four-year ban for blood doping by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada). For all the live sports scores and updates, you can get it right here

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  3. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  4. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  5. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert Back To Decentralised Exam System
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rain Arrives After Rashid Props Up AFG To 115 Runs
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: France Secure Landmark Qualification To Knockout Stages - Reason Explained
  3. Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Empathises As Leo Messi Spends Birthday On Road
  4. Emma Raducanu 'Grateful' And 'Excited' Having 'Rekindled The Love For Tennis'
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
World News
  1. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  2. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  3. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
  4. Who Is Tyler Cherry? White House Official Faces Scrutiny Over Past Social Media Posts Amid Promotion
  5. Joe Biden 'Deeply Disturbed' After Texas Woman Tries To Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian-American Child
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert Back To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release