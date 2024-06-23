Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup saw India convincingly win against Bangladesh by 50 runs. After their surprising defeat to Slovakia, Belgium came back to take a 2-0 victory against Romania. Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1. Today sees Australia taking on Afghanistan, while England will meet the United States. Jannik Sinner faces Hubert Hurkacz in the final of Halle Open 2024, meanwhile, Tommy Paul will fight it out against Lorenzo Musetti for the title at Queen’s. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, June 23, 2024 right here

ICC T20 World Cup: Afg Take Down Aus In Kingstown

After managing to score 148 in their first innings, Gulbudin Naib's four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan win the contest and stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup: David Miller Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Explosive South African batter David Miller was reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England.

Miller was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.” (PTI)

Copa America 2024: Ecuador 1-2 Venezuela

Venezuela came back from a goal down to beat Ecuador 1-2 thanks to Eduard Bello and Jhonder Cadiz who scored in the 64th and 74th minute respectively.

Sports News Live Updates, Sunday, June 23

