Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup saw India convincingly win against Bangladesh by 50 runs. After their surprising defeat to Slovakia, Belgium came back to take a 2-0 victory against Romania. Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1. Today sees Australia taking on Afghanistan, while England will meet the United States. Jannik Sinner faces Hubert Hurkacz in the final of Halle Open 2024, meanwhile, Tommy Paul will fight it out against Lorenzo Musetti for the title at Queen’s. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, June 23, 2024 right here