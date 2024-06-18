Sports

Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Take On Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Portugal Vs Czech Republic In Euro 2024 Clash

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup now moves to the Super 8 stage with the conclusion of the group stage. In other sports, AIFF have sacked Igor Stimac as India's head coach. All the build-up to the upcoming Copa America 2024 whereas Euro 2024 action continues with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in action tonight against Czech Republic. In tennis, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will not take part in the Paris Olympics 2024 in order to prioritise their health. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 right here