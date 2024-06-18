Sports

Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Take On Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Portugal Vs Czech Republic In Euro 2024 Clash

The Men's T20 Cricket World Cup now moves to the Super 8 stage with the conclusion of the group stage. In other sports, AIFF have sacked Igor Stimac as India's head coach. All the build-up to the upcoming Copa America 2024 whereas Euro 2024 action continues with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in action tonight against Czech Republic. In tennis, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will not take part in the Paris Olympics 2024 in order to prioritise their health. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
18 June 2024
WI take on AFG in the final group game of the T20 World Cup 2024. AP/Ramon Espinosa

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Suffers Broken Nose

AUT Vs FRA, Euro 2024
AUT Vs FRA, Euro 2024 AP

France football team captain Kylian Mbappe seemed to have suffered a broken nose whilst in action against Austria in their Euro 2024 encounter on Monday.

T20 World Cup: West Indies Create History

The West Indies become the first team in the history of the T20 World Cup to score the highest score in a Power Play. They racked up 92 runs in the first 6 overs.

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks

Sports LIVE Blog, June 18, 2024

