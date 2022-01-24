Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Hammer Singapore 9-1, Enter Semis

India will take on Pool B leaders Korea in the first semifinal on Wednesday, while Japan, who beat Malaysia 8-0 in another Pool B match, will be up against China in the other last-four match.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Hammer Singapore 9-1, Enter Semis
After suffering an unexpected loss against Japan, Indian eves steamrolled Singapore. - Courtesy: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:32 pm

Gurjit Kaur slammed a hat-trick while Monika and Jyoti scored a brace each as defending champions India spanked lowly Singapore 9-1 to register their second win in Pool A and qualify for the semifinals of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Muscat on Monday. (More Hockey News)

After drubbing Malaysia 9-0 in their opener, the Indians slumped to an unexpected 0-2 loss against pool toppers Japan. 

Related stories

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Holders India Stunned By Japan

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Maul Malaysia 9-0 To Begin Title Defence On Emphatic Note

New Hockey Rules: FIH Allows Face Gear Within 23 Metre Area, Relaxes 'Aerial Balls' Play

But the Indians put their last match defeat behind and dished out a much-coordinated display on Monday to steamroll Singapore.

Gurjit (8th, 37th, 48th) converted two penalty corners, while Monika (6th, 17th) and Jyoti (43rd, 58th) scored two field goals apiece. The other goal getters for India were Vandana Katariya (8th) and Mariana Kujur (10th). 

India will take on Pool B leaders Korea in the first semifinal on Wednesday, while Japan, who beat Malaysia 8-0 in another Pool B match, will be up against China in the other last-four match. 

The final of the tournament will be played on Thursday. The top four teams will automatically qualify for this year's FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands.

As expected, a much superior India completely dominated the match from the word go and pumped in four goals in the first quarter.

India started on a bright note and enjoyed possession with their brisk, fast-paced one-touch game.

India took the lead in the sixth minute through a field goal by Monika. Two minutes later the Savita Punia-led side doubled their lead through Mariana Kujur before Vandana Katariya deflected in seconds later to extend their lead. 

Star drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur made it 4-0 by converting a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

India continued in the same vein in the second quarter and added another goal through Monika. 

It was raining penalty corners for India as they earned as many as 15 of them in the match but made use of just three, which would definitely be a cause of concern for chief coach Janneke Schopman. 

The play was mostly centred in Singapore's half as the Indian defence was hardly tested till the 43rd minute.

Singapore managed just one shot at the Indian goal when they secured their only penalty corner which was converted by Toh Li Min.

Tags

Sports Hockey India Women's Hockey Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan, Korea Republic Enter Quarter-Finals

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan, Korea Republic Enter Quarter-Finals

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Thrash East Bengal 4-0, Reclaim Top Spot

SA Vs IND: Perform Or Perish, Rahul Dravid's Hard Talk Aimed At Stability Ahead Of ODI World Cup in 2023

ICC Awards 2021: From Smriti Mandhana To Shaheen Afridi, Check Out Who Got What

IPL 2022: Lucknow Franchise To Be Known as ‘Lucknow Super Giants’, Reveals Team Owner

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary