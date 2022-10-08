Will Roger Binny Replace Sourav Ganguly As Next BCCI President?

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning member Roger Binny is rumoured to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president after the former pacer’s name appeared on the board’s Draft Electoral Rolls. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI elections and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) are on October 18. The elections will be for the roles of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. Late on Thursday, the BCCI office-bearers had a high-profile meeting in Delhi.

Binny, 67-year-old, is currently the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association and will represent the state in the BCCI AGM. Similarly, Ganguly will represent Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain, Ganguly, was present at the meeting in Delhi and is expected to contest for the position of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

However, the ICC elections are slated in November and there is no guarantee that Ganguly will win the polls. The last date of filing nominations for ICC elections is October 20. “It is too early to predict anything,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to Sportstar.

“The nominations will be filed next week, only then things could be clear.” October 12 is the last date to file nominations for BCCI election. Earlier, the Supreme Court accepted BCCI’s plea for amendment of the constitution allowing Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue as president and secretary respectively.

The SC order stated that an administrator shall be allowed to have two consecutive terms of three years each both at BCCI and state association before the cooling-off period comes in to effect.