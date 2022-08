WI Vs IND, 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya-led India Bat First Against West Indies

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in the inconsequential fifth T20 International against the West Indies in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

India made wholesale changes to the squad, bringing in Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI in place of regular skipper Rohit, senior batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who all were rested from the last game.

West Indies made four changes with Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul returning to the side.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell.