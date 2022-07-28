WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI: India's Maiden Clean Sweep In West Indies - Stats Highlights

India completed their maiden clean sweep against the West Indies in the West Indies by winning the third and final One Day International by 119 runs (D/L method) at Queen's Park Oval Port of Spain in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27).

Scorecard | As It Happened | Cricket News

The Men in Blue have won the first match of the series by three runs then recorded a two-wicket victory in the second match. It was India’s second clean sweep against the West Indies in One Day Internationals. Their maiden clean sweep against the West Indies was in the last series played at home in February 2022.

This series win was India’s 12th successive series win against the West Indies in One Day Internationals between 2007 and 2022 -- a new world record. The previous record belonged to Pakistan, who had won 11 in a row against Zimbabwe between 1996 and 2021.

The last time the West Indies won a series against India was at home in 2006.

In 2002-03, the West Indies have won their last series in India. They have won four and lost three in seven-match series under the leadership of Carl Hooper.

The 3-0 win in the series was India’s 15th series win against the West Indies. The West Indies have won eight in 23 One Day International series played between the two teams.

The West Indies also made two clean sweeps against India in One Day International series. They won all five matches against India in India in 1983-84 under Clive Lloyd. Viv Richards led the West Indies when they won all five matches of the series against India at home in 1988-89.

** India’s 119-run victory by Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-affected match is their biggest against West Indies in West Indies and fifth overall in One Day Internationals. India’s previous biggest win by runs was 105 runs at the same ground on June 25, 2017.

India's Biggest Wins Over West Indies In ODIs

(Margin - Target - Venue - Date)

224 runs - 378 - Mumbai - 29-10-2018;

160 runs - 342 - Vadodara - 31-01-2007;

153 runs - 419 - Indore - 08-12-2011;

125 runs - 269 - Manchester - 27-06-2019;

119 runs - 257 - Port of Spain - 27-072022.

India's Last Six Series Against West Indies

(Season - Venue - Winner - Result - Skipper)

2017 - West Indies - India - 3-1 (5) - Virat Kohli;

2018-19 - India - India - 3-1 (5) - Mahendra Singh Dhoni;

2019 - West Indies - India - 2-0 (3) - Virat Kohli;

2019-20 - India - India - 2-1 (3) - Virat Kohli;

2021-22 - India - India - 3-0 (3) - Rohit Sharma;

2022 - West Indies - India - 3-0 (3) - Shikhar Dhawan.

