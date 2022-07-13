Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
WI Vs BAN, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Field Against West Indies

Bangladesh are leading the ODI series against West Indies 1-0. Check live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of WI vs BAN 2nd ODI.

Check WI vs BAN 2nd ODI live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 7:15 pm

Bangladesh have opted to field first in the second ODI against West Indies after Tamim Iqbal won the toss on Wednesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bangladesh are leading the series having won the rain-truncated first ODI.

Live Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News 

West Indies have a couple of changes from the first game. The hosts have brought in Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul in place of Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed has made room for Mosaddek Hossain.

With both Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim not playing in the series, it also gives the youngsters to stake a claim at this level.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

