The fourth Test between India and England was tantalizingly poised at the turn of the week in Ranchi. Proceedings turned from riveting to worrying soon for Indian fans, as the hosts went from 84-0 to 120-5 on Monday (February 26) morning. But the emotion eventually became one of jubilation, as the promising young Dhruv Jurel joined forces with proven performer Shubman Gill to rescue India and script a series-sealing five-wicket victory. (More Sports News)

The heartening win was but one of the numerous notable performances and events in the week that went by. Let us review all that transpired in the world of sports from February 25 to March 3, 2024.