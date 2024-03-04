Sports

EPL: Phil Foden Guides City To 3-1 Win In Manchester Derby - In Pics

Phil Foden led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two English Premier League rivals on Sunday (March 3, 2024). City trailed 0-1 at halftime after Marcus Rashford’s rasping long-range strike in the eighth minute and a glaring miss from the prolific Haaland from barely two metres out, Associated Press reported. Foden succeeded where Haaland earlier failed, smashing in a rising drive for the equalizer in the 56th and then sweeping in a low shot in the 80th minute off Julian Alvarez’s inside pass. There was still time for Haaland to atone for his miss by taking advantage of a defensive error to stroke home the third goal in stoppage time with City’s 27th shot of the match.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with goalkeeper Ederson as Manchester United's Antony walks by at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson celebrates at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with teammate Phil Foden, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with teammate Phil Foden, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden applauds supporters at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with Phil Foden, after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes react after Manchester City's Phil Foden scored his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, is tackled by Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United
English Premier League 2023-24: Man City vs Man United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden, 2nd from right, scores his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags

Manchester City

PHOTOS
