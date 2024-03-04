Sports

EPL: Phil Foden Guides City To 3-1 Win In Manchester Derby - In Pics

Phil Foden led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two English Premier League rivals on Sunday (March 3, 2024). City trailed 0-1 at halftime after Marcus Rashford’s rasping long-range strike in the eighth minute and a glaring miss from the prolific Haaland from barely two metres out, Associated Press reported. Foden succeeded where Haaland earlier failed, smashing in a rising drive for the equalizer in the 56th and then sweeping in a low shot in the 80th minute off Julian Alvarez’s inside pass. There was still time for Haaland to atone for his miss by taking advantage of a defensive error to stroke home the third goal in stoppage time with City’s 27th shot of the match.