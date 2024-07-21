All roads lead to the French capital as the sporting firmament collectively awaits the grand opening of Paris Olympic Games 2024. The fortnight-long Summer Games promise enthralling action and some long-lasting memories for athletes and viewers alike. (More Sports News)
Non-Olympic disciplines too have enough on offer to keep you hooked. Check out the key sports fixtures scheduled between July 22 and 28, 2024.
Paris Olympic Games 2024
The quadrennial multi-sport extravaganza will formally commence with a glittering opening ceremony on July 26. The ceremony, planned along a 6km stretch of the Seine River and at Trocadero will throw the Games open, but for some sports like football and archery, the action begins even earlier.
The men's football competition, for instance, begins on July 24 with Argentina taking on Morocco and Spain meeting Uzbekistan (both matches at 6:30pm IST). The men's event of rugby sevens too gets underway on July 24, while individual ranking rounds in archery and women's handball group stages kick-start on July 25.
Post the opening ceremony on Friday, the weekend will see action unfolding in the frenetic simultaneous manner as is customary to the Olympics, with medal events in sports like swimming, shooting, rugby sevens and fencing.
Cricket
The group stage of the Women's Asia Cup will continue and conclude on July 24, followed by the top four teams across the two groups fighting it out in the semi-finals on July 26. The final will be played on July 28.
In England, the second Test between the hosts and West Indies will draw to a close and the third and final Test will begin in Birmingham on July 26. England lead the three-match series 1-0 and a victory for the home team in Trent Bridge will render the third Test a dead rubber.
In the sub-continent, India will embark on their tour of Sri Lanka with the T20I leg beginning in Pallekele. The first and second T20Is will be played on July 27 and 28, respectively, with the third and final game slated the following week.
Football
The Paris Olympics will feature football action in both the men's and women's events. Back home, the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Downtown Heroes on July 27 in Kolkata.