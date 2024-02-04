Even as the Indian men's cricket team sinusoidally delights and disappoints its supporters amid an absorbing Test duel with England, the country's sportspersons from other disciplines and arenas produced enough heartening results to cheer up their fans in the week that went by. (More Sports News)

The Indian Davis Cup team blanked Pakistan 4-0 in a historic clash in Islamabad to seal its place in World Group I. The last time an Indian Davis Cup team had toured Pakistan was 1964, and the present-day members ensured to make their visit memorable.