Week Ahead, Feb 5-11: Sporting Action To Look Forward To

The India colts will face hosts South Africa in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, and the AFC Asian Cup will witness Jordan taking on South Korea and Iran meeting Qatar in the last-four stage. Check out the comprehensive sports schedule from February 5 to 11

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

The Indian team in action during their match against Nepal at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein on February 2. Photo: X/BCCI

Even as the Indian men's cricket team sinusoidally delights and disappoints its supporters amid an absorbing Test duel with England, the country's sportspersons from other disciplines and arenas produced enough heartening results to cheer up their fans in the week that went by. (More Sports News)

The Indian Davis Cup team blanked Pakistan 4-0 in a historic clash in Islamabad to seal its place in World Group I. The last time an Indian Davis Cup team had toured Pakistan was 1964, and the present-day members ensured to make their visit memorable.

In South Africa, the Indian colts were clinical all through the group and Super Six stage to waltz into the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The Uday Saharan-led team haven't put a foot wrong so far and are playing like a defending champion team should.

In domestic football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Mohun came up with an all-time classic game in the Indian Super League that ended in a 2-2 draw. The Kolkata Derby was played at the venerated Salt Lake Stadium and lived up to its billing.

The week ahead of us - Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11 - promises enough and more sporting action to keep enthusiasts hooked. Buckle up, and check out what's coming your way from various arenas.

Cricket

The second India vs England Test is beautifully poised in Visakhapatnam. After three riveting days, the action spills over to this week; the fourth day (Monday) will begin with the visitors needing 332 more runs to complete an improbable chase of India's 399-run target. If there's any team today in world cricket that stands a chance to pull this chase off, it is Ben Stokes's men, with a maverick 'Bazball'-minded coach Brendon McCullum at the helm.

Rohit Sharma and Co's junior counterparts will take on hosts South Africa in Benoni on Tuesday (February 6) for their last-four clash at the U-19 World Cup. The other semi-final on Thursday (Feb 8) features Australia and Pakistan, which means that if Saharan and Saad Baig's teams win, a mouthwatering India vs Pakistan final will await on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the first New Zealand vs South Africa Test will continue on Monday, and centurions Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra will be looking to press on the advantage for BlackCaps against a third-string Proteas side.

In Colombo, the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka one-off Test will proceed to Day 4 on Monday, with an unbeaten Ibrahim Zadran aiming to make his ton a big one.

Down Under, West Indies will take on Australia in Canberra for the third ODI on Tuesday, with the series already in the Aussies' bag 2-0. That will be followed by the T20I leg of the tour - the first game in Hobart on Friday (Feb 9) and the second one in Adelaide on Sunday.

Back home, Ranji Trophy 2024's fifth-round games will witness their last day on Monday, with teams across the four groups eyeing ascendancy in India's premier red-ball domestic competition.

Football

The Africa Cup of Nations is down to its last four. Nigeria will meet South Africa in the first semi-final on Wednesday (Feb 7) and hosts Ivory Coast will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday. The losing semi-finalists will then lock horns for the third place on Sunday, with the final slated the next day.

The AFC Asian Cup too is set for its semi-finals, as Jordan take on South Korea on Tuesday and Iran tussle with Qatar on Wednesday. The winners will proceed to the final, which will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

Things are heating up in the English Premier League, with key matches scheduled for the coming weekend. A couple of clashes to watch out for are Manchester United vs Aston Villa and West Ham vs Arsenal on Sunday.

In club friendlies action, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be up against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Tennis

After the high of Australian Open, where he made it through qualifying and up to the second round, Sumit Nagal will feature at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 tournament. As many as 13 Indian players, three in the singles draw and 10 in the doubles draw, will be in action at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai. In addition to that, 11 more Indians will grit it out in the singles qualifying draw.

Hockey

The Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's FIH Pro League will continue, with India taking on Australia on Wednesday and the United States on Friday. As for their male counterparts, their campaign will begin against Spain on Saturday, followed by a key clash the very next day against the Netherlands.

Kabaddi

The Pro Kabbadi League will enter its 10th week. High-octane matches are coming up all through the week, starting with table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Patna Pirates, and Puneri Paltan meeting Dabang Delhi on Monday.

