Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner Win ICC 'Player Of The Month' Award

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia women's team all-rounder Ashleigh Garner won ICC's top monthly honours after they were named 'Player of the Month' for June.

Hasaranga recently featured in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers for Sri Lanka, contributing heavily in his team's qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India starting September 5.

Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, became the first player to win the accolade thrice since its introduction.

A vote conducted among a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, media representatives and global cricket fans registered at icc-cricket.com decided the winners, following the announcement of nominees last week.

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup Qualifiers, grabbing 22 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 12.90. He claimed six wickets against UAE in the tournament opener, and followed it up with 5-13 and 5-79 against Oman and Ireland, respectively. He also became the first spinner in to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

"It (award) comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honoured to have been chosen as the ICC Men's Player of the Month," Hasaranga was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the last Sri Lankan player to win the award, which was in July 2022.

Gardner was key in Australia's success in the Women's Ashes one-off Test match, which they won by 89 runs. She performance of 40 runs in the 1st innings was followed by a four-wicket spell. She then won the match for her country by registering figures of 8-66.

"To win an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge was a special moment for our team and I'm happy I was able to contribute towards the win. Winning a Test match overseas is one of the biggest challenges in cricket, it's certainly a game that we will remember for a long time to come."

Gardner was pitted against Tammy Beaumont of England and Hayley Matthew of the West Indies for the Player of the Month award.