Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner Win ICC 'Player Of The Month' Award

Home Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner Win ICC 'Player Of The Month' Award

While Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Gardner grabbed 12 wickets in the one-off Test of the Women's Ashes series.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Ashleigh Gardner
Wanindu Hasaranga and Ashleigh Gardner Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 8:07 pm

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia women's team all-rounder Ashleigh Garner won ICC's top monthly honours after they were named 'Player of the Month' for June.

Hasaranga recently featured in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers for Sri Lanka, contributing heavily in his team's qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India starting September 5.

Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, became the first player to win the accolade thrice since its introduction.

A vote conducted among a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, media representatives and global cricket fans registered at icc-cricket.com decided the winners, following the announcement of nominees last week.

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup Qualifiers, grabbing 22 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 12.90. He claimed six wickets against UAE in the tournament opener, and followed it up with 5-13 and 5-79 against Oman and Ireland, respectively. He also became the first spinner in to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

"It (award) comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honoured to have been chosen as the ICC Men's Player of the Month," Hasaranga was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the last Sri Lankan player to win the award, which was in July 2022.

Gardner was key in Australia's success in the Women's Ashes one-off Test match, which they won by 89 runs. She performance of 40 runs in the 1st innings was followed by a four-wicket spell. She then won the match for her country by registering figures of 8-66.

"To win an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge was a special moment for our team and I'm happy I was able to contribute towards the win. Winning a Test match overseas is one of the biggest challenges in cricket, it's certainly a game that we will remember for a long time to come."

Gardner was pitted against Tammy Beaumont of England and Hayley Matthew of the West Indies for the Player of the Month award.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Cricket Wanindu Hasaranga Ashleigh Gardner ICC World Cup Qualifiers Women’s Ashes Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Australia Women's Cricket Team ICC (International Cricket Council)

Related stories

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Crush Netherlands By 128 Runs In Final

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Secure Berth After Pathum Nissanka Hundred, Maheesh Theekshana 4-Fer Against Zimbabwe

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read