Virat Kohli's Century Of Test Matches: Career Stats And Captaincy Record

Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian and 71st player overall to complete a century of Test matches. The first Test match of the series between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali was the former Indian skipper’s 100th Test match. (More Cricket News)

The right-hand top-order batter, who made his debut against West Indies at Kingston on June 20, 2011, took 10 years and 257 days to reach this milestone. India have won 52, lost 29 and drawn 19 in 100 Test matches in which Virat Kohli played. He has led India in 68 Test matches, won 40, lost 17 and drawn 11.

In the first 10 years of Test cricket, nobody has amassed as many centuries as Virat Kohli did. Virat Kohli’s most successful year was 2016 when he hammered 1215 runs in 12 Tests.

Virat Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as skipper is the second-most for any player. Only South African Graeme Smith (25) is ahead of him.

The former Indian captain’s 27 centuries since his debut are only equalled by Australia’s Steve Smith and are more than Australian David Warner, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Virat Kohli is only the second cricketer after Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut. Kohli made his Test captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014 and scored 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second innings. India lost the Test by 48 runs.

Kohli's average of 50.39 ranks 17th for batters after 99 matches. Topping the list are two Indian legends: Rahul Dravid averaged 58.16, and Sachin Tendulkar 57.99, going into their 100th Tests. Four other batting luminaries - Javed Miandad, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara topped 55 going into their milestone match; it appeared Kohli would belong in that list too, till the form slump in the last couple of years.

Till his 84th Test, when Virat Kohli scored his last Test hundred, he had made the most runs in a Test match 20 times, a record he shares with West Indian Brian Lara for most such instances by a batter after exactly 84 Tests. Since then, he has achieved this only once, which means his aggregate-topping count in a match now stands at 21, second to Brian Lara's 23 for any batter after 100 Tests.

At an innings level, Virat Kohli has top-scored 41 times, which also puts him in the top 10 for a batter after exactly 100 Tests. Sunil Gavaskar and Biran Lara are way ahead on 52.

MOST RUNS BY INDIAN BATTER IN 100 TESTS

(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sachin Tendulkar - 100 - 160 - 15 - 8405 - 57.96 - 217 - 30 - 34 - 10;

Rahul Dravid - 100 - 169 - 21 - 8553 - 57.79 - 270 - 22 - 42 - 6;

VVS Laxman - 100 - 165 - 24 - 6381 - 45.25 - 281 - 13 - 37 - 10;

Sunil Gavaskar - 100 - 176 - 14 - 8479 - 52.33 - 236* - 30 - 36 - 10;

Dilip Vengsarkar - 100 - 161 - 22 - 6356 - 45.72 - 166 - 17 - 31 - 13;

Sourav Ganguly - 100 - 163 - 14 - 6429 - 43.14 - 239 - 15 - 30 - 9;

Virender Sehwag - 100 - 174 - 6 - 8487 - 50.51 - 319 - 23 - 32 - 15;

Virat Kohli - 100 - 169 - 10 - 8007 - 50.35 - 254* - 27 - 28 - 14.

VIRAT KOHLI’S BATTING IN TESTS

(Opponent - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Australia - 20 - 36 - 1 - 1682 - 48.05 - 169 - 52.49 - 7 - 5 - 3;

Bangladesh - 4 - 5 - 0 - 392 - 78.40 - 204 - 77.77 - 2 - 0 - 1;

England - 27 - 48 - 3 - 1960 - 43.55 - 235 - 52.05 - 5 - 9 - 6;

New Zealand - 11 - 21 - 2 - 866 - 45.57 - 211 - 53.92 - 3 - 3 - 1;

South Africa - 14 - 24 - 2 - 1236 - 56.18 - 254* - 55.10 - 3 - 4 - 0;

Sri Lanka - 10 - 16 - 2 - 1049 - 74.92 - 243 - 68.78 - 5 - 2 - 1;

West Indies - 14 - 19 - 0 - 822 - 43.26 - 200 - 53.76 - 2 - 5 - 2;



TOTAL - 100 - 169 - 10 - 8007 - 50.35 - 254* - 55.69 - 27 - 28 - 14;

In India - 45 - 69 - 8 - 3811 - 62.47 - 254* - 59.77 - 13 - 12 - 6;

Outside India - 55 - 100 - 2 - 4196 - 42.81 - 200 - 52.45 - 14 - 16 - 8;

As Captain - 68 - 113 - 6 - 5864 - 54.80 - 254* - 57.56 - 20 - 18 - 10;

As not Captain - 32 - 56 - 4 - 2143 - 41.21 - 169 - 51.14 - 7 - 10 - 4;

VIRAT KOHLI'S FIVE BEST INNINGS

(Runs - Min - Balls - 4s - 6s - Opponent - Venue - Season)

254* - 336 - 33 - 2 - South Africa - Pune - 2019-20;

243 - 447 - 287 - 25 - 0 - Sri Lanka - Delhi - 2017-18;

235 - 515 - 340 - 25 - 1 - England - Mumbai - 2016-17;

213 - 386 - 267 - 17 - 2 - Sri Lanka - Nagpur - 2017-18;

211 - 536 - 366 - 20 - 0 - New Zealand - Indore - 2016-17.