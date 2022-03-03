Virat Kohli's 100th Test: All The Numbers You Need To Know - Stats Highlights

Batting great Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test for India. The first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, starting Friday, presents the 33-year-old another chance to end his century drought. (More Cricket News)

The former India captain is third in the all-time list of players with most international centuries. But the right-handed batter scored his last Test century in 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball Test) against Bangladesh.

We take a look at Virat Kohli's Test Numbers

Key Stats

* Tests - 99; Innings - 168; Not outs - 10

* Runs - 7,962; Balls faced - 14300; Avg - 50.39; SR -55.68

* Double hundreds - 7; Hundreds - 27; Fifties - 28; Ducks - 14

* Fours - 896; Sixes - 24

* Catches taken - 100

* Test Debut: Against West Indies at Kingston (June 20-23, 2011). He scored 4 and 15

* Last Test: Against South Africa at Cape Town (January 11-14, 2022)

* Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune (October 10-13, 2019)

* Home: 44 matches, 3766 runs, highest score of 254 not out

* Away: 54 matches, 4139 runs, highest score of 200

* Neutral: 1 match, 57 runs, highest score of 44

Interesting Virat Kohli Test Facts

* Kohli’s made his Test captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014

* Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches

* Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli

* Kohli-led Indian team had won 24 matches at home

* Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on test captaincy debut

Stats Against Countries

* Against Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, H/S - 169, Avg - 48.05, S/R - 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5. Virat Kohli has scored the most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7

* Against Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches - 5 innings, 392 runs, H/S - 204, Avg - 78.40, S/R - 77.77, hundreds - 2

* Against England (2011-2021) - 27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, H/S - 235, Avg - 43.55, S/R - 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9. Kohli has scored most Test runs against England - 1960

* Against New Zealand - (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, H/S - 211, Avg - 45.57, S/R - 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3

* Against South Africa (2013-2022) - 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, H/S - 254, Avg - 56.18, S/R - 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties 4

* Against Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, H/S - 243, Avg - 77.23, S/R - 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2

* Against West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, H/S - 200, Avg - 43.26, S/R - 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5

Batting Position-wise runs

Virat Kohli is yet to open the innings for India in Test cricket, and he hasn't batted lower than seventh.

* 3rd position - 97 runs

* 4th position - 6430 runs

* 5th position - 1020 runs

* 6th position - 404 runs

* 7th position - 11 runs