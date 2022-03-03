Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: All The Numbers You Need To Know - Stats Highlights

As batting great and former India captain Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test, here's a look at his Test stats and records.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: All The Numbers You Need To Know - Stats Highlights
In 99 Test matches, Virat Kohli has scored 7,962 runs with the help of 27 centuries. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 6:52 pm

Batting great Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test for India. The first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Mohali, starting Friday, presents the 33-year-old another chance to end his century drought. (More Cricket News)

The former India captain is third in the all-time list of players with most international centuries. But the right-handed batter scored his last Test century in 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball Test) against Bangladesh.

We take a look at Virat Kohli's Test Numbers

Related stories

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: India Look To Extend Dominating Run Against Sri Lanka - Stats Preview

Virat Kohli 'Never Thought' He Would Play 100 Tests For India, Says 'God Has Been Kind'

From Kingston To Mohali, Virat Kohli All Set For A Special ‘Hundred’

Key Stats

* Tests - 99; Innings - 168; Not outs - 10
* Runs - 7,962; Balls faced - 14300; Avg - 50.39; SR -55.68
* Double hundreds - 7; Hundreds - 27; Fifties - 28; Ducks - 14
* Fours - 896; Sixes - 24
* Catches taken - 100

* Test Debut: Against West Indies at Kingston (June 20-23, 2011). He scored 4 and 15
* Last Test: Against South Africa at Cape Town (January 11-14, 2022)
* Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune (October 10-13, 2019)

* Home: 44 matches, 3766 runs, highest score of 254 not out
* Away: 54 matches, 4139 runs, highest score of 200
* Neutral: 1 match, 57 runs, highest score of 44

Interesting Virat Kohli Test Facts

* Kohli’s made his Test captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014
* Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches
* Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli
* Kohli-led Indian team had won 24 matches at home
* Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on test captaincy debut

Stats Against Countries

* Against Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, H/S - 169, Avg - 48.05, S/R - 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5. Virat Kohli has scored the most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7
* Against Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches - 5 innings, 392 runs, H/S - 204, Avg - 78.40, S/R - 77.77, hundreds - 2
* Against England (2011-2021) - 27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, H/S - 235, Avg - 43.55, S/R - 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9. Kohli has scored most Test runs against England - 1960
* Against New Zealand - (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, H/S - 211, Avg - 45.57, S/R - 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3
* Against South Africa (2013-2022) - 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, H/S - 254, Avg - 56.18, S/R - 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties 4
* Against Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, H/S - 243, Avg - 77.23, S/R - 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2
* Against West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, H/S - 200, Avg - 43.26, S/R - 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5

Batting Position-wise runs

Virat Kohli is yet to open the innings for India in Test cricket, and he hasn't batted lower than seventh.

* 3rd position - 97 runs
* 4th position - 6430 runs
* 5th position - 1020 runs
* 6th position - 404 runs
* 7th position - 11 runs

Tags

Sports Cricket Virat Kohli's 100th Test Virat Kohli Stats Virat Kohli India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Cricket Stats
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages