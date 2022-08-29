Virat Kohli Joins Ross Taylor In Magical 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

Virat Kohli became only the second player after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor to complete a century of matches in each format of international cricket. The former Indian skipper achieved this feat in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The right-hander from Delhi played 102 Tests and 262 ODIs and 100 T20Is matches till the end of second match of the Asia Cup. Seventy-two in Tests, 272 in ODIs and 14 in T20s - that's the number of men's players who have featured in 100 matches in each of the international formats.

Among them, only two have completed a century in all three – Ross Taylor and now Virat Kohli. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is before retiring. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets against Pakistan in a T20I.

Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets for eight runs in 3.3 overs at Mirpur, Dhaka on February 27, 2016, held the previous record.

ROSS TAYLOR IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

Format-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Average-HS-S/R-100-50-0

Tests: 112-196-24-7683-44.66-290-59.29-19-35-14

ODI: 236-220-39-8607-47.55-181*-83.32-21-51-9

T20Is: 102-94-21-1909-26.15-63-122.37-0-7-6

VIRAT KOHLI IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

Format-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Average-HS-S/R-100-50-0

Tests: 102-173-10-8074-49.53-254*-55.68-27-28-14

ODIs: 262-253-39-12344-57.68-183-92.83-43-64-15

T20Is: 100-92-25-3343-49.89-94*-137.17-0-30-3

BEST BOWLING FOR INDIA AGAINST PAKISTAN IN T20Is

Figures-Bowler-Venue-Date-Result

4/26-Bhuvneshwar Kumar-Dubai-(28-08-2022)-India won

3/8-Hardik Pandya-Mirpur-(27-02-2016)-India won

3/9-Bhuvneshwar Kumar-Bengaluru-(25-12-2012)-India lost

3/16-Irfan Pathan-Johannesburg-(24-09-2007)-India won

3/22-Lakshmipathy Balaji-Colombo-(30-09-2012)-India won