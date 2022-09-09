Virat Kohli Joins Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul To Score Hundreds In All Formats – Statistical Highlights

Virat Kohli recorded his maiden hundred in T20Is by making an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls with six sixes and 12 fours against Afghanistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

It was also the highest individual score for India in T20Is. Rohit Sharma who scored 118 runs 43 balls with 12 fours and 10 sixes against Sri Lanka at Indore on December 22, 2017 held the previous record.

It was Virat Kohli’s 71st international century in 522 innings of 468 matches. The right-hander ended his 1020 days and 83 international innings since he last scored a hundred. His last century was 136 off 194 balls with 16 fours in a Test match against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November 2019.

With this hundred, Virat Kohli also became the fourth Indian and 19th batter overall to score centuries in all three formats of the game. The 33-year-old, scored 27 hundreds in Tests and 43 in ODIs before his maiden T20I ton.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

Virat Kohli’s previous highest score in T20Is was an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls with six four and equal number of sixes against West Indies at Hyderabad on December 6, 2019. India's KL Rahul holds the record of playing the least number of matches (15) to reach this milestone.

Centuries In All Three Formats Of The Game

Batsman-Tests-ODIs-T20Is-Total

Virat Kohli (IND)-102/27-262/43-104/1-468/71

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)-149/34-448/19-55/1-652/54

David Warner (AUS)-96/24-138/18-91/1-325/43

Chris Gayle (WI)-103/15-301/25-79/2-483/42

Rohit Sharma (IND)-45/8-233/29-136/4-414/41

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)-87/16-330/22-80/1-497/39

Tamim Iqbal (BAN)-69/10-231/14-78/1-361/25

Babar Azam (Pakistan)-42/7-92/17-78/1-212/25

Faf du Plessis (SA)-69/10-143/12-50/1-262/23

Martin Guptill (NZ)-47/3-198/18-121/2-366/23

Brendon McCullum (NZ)-101/12-260/5-71/2-432/19

Shane Watson (AUS) 59/4-190/9-58/1-307/14

KL Rahul (IND)-43/7-45/5-61/2-149/14

Jos Buttler (END)-57/2-157/10-94/1-308/13

Ahmed Shehzad (PAK)-13/3-81/6-59/1-153/10

Suresh Raina (IND)-18/1-226/5-78/1-322/7

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)-7/1-126/2-87/3-228/6

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK)-24/2-49/2-60/1-133/5

Kevin O'Brien (IRE)-3/1-153/2-110/1-266/4