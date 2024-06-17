Sports

US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau Triumphs In Pinehurst - In Pics

Bryson DeChambeau climbed back into the most famous bunker at Pinehurst No. 2, this time with the U.S. Open trophy instead of his 55-degree sand wedge, filling the silver prize with grains of sand to commemorate the best shot of his life. DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open title on Sunday by getting up-and-down from 55 yards in a bunker — one of the toughest shots in golf — to deliver another unforgettable finish at Pinehurst and a celebration just as raucous as when his hero, Payne Stewart, won with a big par putt in 1999. McIlroy, who for so much of the final round looked certain to end 10 years without a major, had a one-shot lead until missing a 30-inch par putt on the 16th hole. Tied for the lead on the 18th, with DeChambeau behind him in the final group, McIlroy missed a par attempt from just inside 4 feet.

US Open Golf | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates with fans and the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

1/8
Bryson DeChambeau holds US Open trophy
Bryson DeChambeau holds US Open trophy | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

2/8
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau | Photo: AP/Matt York

Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy in the bunker after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

3/8
DeChambeau celebrates after winning U.S. Open golf
DeChambeau celebrates after winning U.S. Open golf | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

4/8
Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

5/8
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

6/8
Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

7/8
Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

8/8
Photo: AP/Matt York

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

