Sports

UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Win Record Sixth Title - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut as they defeated Atalanta, securing a record sixth UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. The 25-year-old French forward had limited involvement in the first half as Real struggled to find their rhythm against Gian Piero Gasperini's well-drilled side. However, after the break, Real improved significantly, and Federico Valverde scored the opening goal by tapping in Vinicius Jr's pass. Mbappe then increased Real's lead by accelerating onto Jude Bellingham's pass and firing a shot into the top corner. At the start of the match, Atalanta appeared to be the stronger team, with Marten de Roon's shot hitting Eder Militao and striking the Real crossbar.

UEFA Super Cup Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Real Madrid's team members celebrate with the trophy as they won the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

1/9
UEFA Super Cup 2024
UEFA Super Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Real Madrid's Eder Militao, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Luka Modric pose with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Real Madrid won 2-0.

2/9
Poland Soccer UEFA Super Cup
Poland Soccer UEFA Super Cup Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

3/9
UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match
UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

4/9
Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, right, congratulates Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe as he is substituted by Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

5/9
Real Madrid vs Atalanta
Real Madrid vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde jumps for the ball with Atalanta's Mitchel Bakker, left, during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

6/9
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
Atalanta vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, reacts as Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, centre, and Atalanta's Mitchel Bakker argue during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

7/9
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atalanta
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atalanta Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

8/9
UEFA Super Cup: Atalanta vs Real Madrid
UEFA Super Cup: Atalanta vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

9/9
UEFA Super Cup
UEFA Super Cup Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham vies for the ball with Atalanta's Ederson, right, during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  3. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  5. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
Football News
  1. Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online
  2. Real Madrid Had To 'Suffer' In Super Cup Triumph, Says Boss Carlo Ancelotti
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Heavy Favourites To Repeat As Champions
  4. Spanish La Liga 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  5. Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Police On Hunt After Banned Outfit ULFA(I) Claims To Have Planted 24 Bombs
  2. Odisha Announces 1-Day Menstrual Leave Policy For Women Employees
  3. Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Yatra Route, Pilgrimage Resumes From Alternate Path
  4. Nalin Prabhat, Decorated 1992 Batch IPS Officer, To Be Next J&K Police DGP
  5. PM Modi Delivers Longest-Ever Independence Day Speech
Entertainment News
  1. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  3. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  4. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. After Thavisin's Ouster, Thailand's Populist Pheu Thai Party Gets Endorsements For PM Candidate
  2. What Is MPox, Which Countries Has It Spread To And Is There A Vaccine? | FAQs Answered
  3. Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid
  4. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign