UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Win Record Sixth Title - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut as they defeated Atalanta, securing a record sixth UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. The 25-year-old French forward had limited involvement in the first half as Real struggled to find their rhythm against Gian Piero Gasperini's well-drilled side. However, after the break, Real improved significantly, and Federico Valverde scored the opening goal by tapping in Vinicius Jr's pass. Mbappe then increased Real's lead by accelerating onto Jude Bellingham's pass and firing a shot into the top corner. At the start of the match, Atalanta appeared to be the stronger team, with Marten de Roon's shot hitting Eder Militao and striking the Real crossbar.