UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Win Record Sixth Title - In Pics

Real Madrid's team members celebrate with the trophy as they won the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Luka Modric pose with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Real Madrid won 2-0.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, right, congratulates Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe as he is substituted by Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde jumps for the ball with Atalanta's Mitchel Bakker, left, during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, reacts as Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, centre, and Atalanta's Mitchel Bakker argue during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham vies for the ball with Atalanta's Ederson, right, during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.