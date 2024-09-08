Ireland's Jason Knight defends the ball from England's Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Robbie Brady, right, fouls England's Bukayo Saka, and is then shown a yellow card for the foul during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
England's Harry Kane, left ,get past the challenge of Ireland's Will Smallbone, during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
England's Jack Grealish, centre, celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
England's Declan Rice, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
England's Robbie Mainoo, left, challenges Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene for the ball during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Adam Idah, centre, attempts to head the ball towards goal under pressure from England's Harry Maguire during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Will Smallbone, left, vies for the ball with England's Robbie Mainoo during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. ()
Ireland's Matt Doherty, right, vies for the ball with England's Jack Grealish during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.