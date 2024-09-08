Sports

IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics

After the pain of the European Championship, England kicked off a new era by beating Ireland 2-0 here. Some 55 days since the defeat to Spain in the Euros final, England began the UEFA Nations League under a new regime following the departure of Gareth Southgate. Interim coach Lee Carsley made an impressive start at Aviva Stadium after first half goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. The identity of those scorers would have been especially painful for the Irish fans who jeered Rice and Grealish for their decision to switch to England after representing Ireland. Rice, who made three appearances for Ireland, fired England ahead in the 11th minute. Grealish represented Ireland at youth level up to the U21s and doubled the lead at the end of a slick passing move.

England's Anthony Gordon Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland's Jason Knight defends the ball from England's Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Irelands Robbie Brady
Ireland's Robbie Brady Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland's Robbie Brady, right, fouls England's Bukayo Saka, and is then shown a yellow card for the foul during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Ireland vs England
Ireland vs England Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

England's Harry Kane, left ,get past the challenge of Ireland's Will Smallbone, during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

England vs Ireland
England vs Ireland Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

England's Jack Grealish, centre, celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

UEFA: England vs Ireland
UEFA: England vs Ireland Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

England's Declan Rice, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Englands Robbie Mainoo
England's Robbie Mainoo Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

England's Robbie Mainoo, left, challenges Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene for the ball during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs England
UEFA Nation's League: Ireland vs England Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

England's Robbie Mainoo, left, challenges Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene for the ball during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

UEFA Nations League: England vs Ireland
UEFA Nation's League: England vs Ireland Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland's Adam Idah, centre, attempts to head the ball towards goal under pressure from England's Harry Maguire during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Irelands Will Smallbone
Ireland's Will Smallbone Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland's Will Smallbone, left, vies for the ball with England's Robbie Mainoo during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. ()

Irelands Matt Doherty
Ireland's Matt Doherty Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland's Matt Doherty, right, vies for the ball with England's Jack Grealish during the UEFA Nation's League soccer match between Ireland and England at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

