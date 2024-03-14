UEFA Champions League: Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus Shine As Borussia Dortmund Beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0

Dortmund's Marco Reus, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, tries to block a shot from PSV's Luuk de Jong during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Advertisement
PSV's goalkeeper Walter Benitez makes a save in front of Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, front right, during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Advertisement
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho leaves the pitch after being substituted during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, center, duels for the ball with PSV's Jordan Teze during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Advertisement
Dortmund's Donyell Malen, left, duels for the ball with PSV's Mauro Junior during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Advertisement
PSV's Malik Tillman, left, duels for the ball with Dortmund's Mats Hummels, center, and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Advertisement
PSV Eindhoven fans light a flares prior the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Ian Maatsen controls the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.