UEFA Champions League: Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus Shine As Borussia Dortmund Beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0

Borussia Dortmund has made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in three years, thanks to the goals scored by Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus against PSV Eindhoven. Sancho managed to give Dortmund the lead with a low driving shot from the edge of the area in the third minute. Even though Edin Terzic's side had a second goal, it was ruled out as Niclas Fullkrug was deemed to be offside in the build-up. However, substitute Reus managed to make the most of a PSV mistake deep in stoppage time, finishing one-on-one against the away goalkeeper Walter Benitez, and settling the tie. PSV had numerous opportunities to equalise but couldn't capitalise on them, with Hirving Lozano particularly wasteful. Peter Bosz's side, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, were punished for their squandering.