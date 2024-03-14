Sports

UEFA Champions League: Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus Shine As Borussia Dortmund Beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0

Borussia Dortmund has made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in three years, thanks to the goals scored by Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus against PSV Eindhoven. Sancho managed to give Dortmund the lead with a low driving shot from the edge of the area in the third minute. Even though Edin Terzic's side had a second goal, it was ruled out as Niclas Fullkrug was deemed to be offside in the build-up. However, substitute Reus managed to make the most of a PSV mistake deep in stoppage time, finishing one-on-one against the away goalkeeper Walter Benitez, and settling the tie. PSV had numerous opportunities to equalise but couldn't capitalise on them, with Hirving Lozano particularly wasteful. Peter Bosz's side, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, were punished for their squandering.

March 14, 2024
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Marco Reus, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, tries to block a shot from PSV's Luuk de Jong during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
PSV's goalkeeper Walter Benitez makes a save in front of Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, front right, during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho leaves the pitch after being substituted during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, center, duels for the ball with PSV's Jordan Teze during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Donyell Malen, left, duels for the ball with PSV's Mauro Junior during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
PSV's Malik Tillman, left, duels for the ball with Dortmund's Mats Hummels, center, and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
PSV Eindhoven fans light a flares prior the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Ian Maatsen controls the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

