Sports

UCL: Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich Into The Quarter-Finals With Two Goals Over Lazio - In Pics

Harry Kane scored twice to steer Bayern Munich into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday. Kane’s 32nd and 33rd goals this season for Bayern ensured the Bavarian powerhouse recovered from losing the first leg of the last 16 tie 1-0 in Rome to win 3-1 on aggregate over two legs. The win eases the pressure on Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, whose premature departure at the end of the season was announced by Bayern after the team’s three-game losing run — including the defeat in Rome. Bayern, which is 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, was facing the prospect of just its second elimination in 12 appearances at this stage of the Champions League.