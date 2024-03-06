Bayern Munich players celebrate end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich won 3-0.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Bayern's Leon Goretzka celebrate at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Mathys Tel celebrates end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Lazio's Pedro, center, is challenged by Bayern's Leroy Sane, right, and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Leroy Sane, left, celebrates with his teammate Thomas Mueller after Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller gestures during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with his teammate Leroy Sane after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Lazio's Adam Marusic, right, and Lazio's Mario Gila during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.