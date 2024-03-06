Sports

UCL: Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich Into The Quarter-Finals With Two Goals Over Lazio - In Pics

Harry Kane scored twice to steer Bayern Munich into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday. Kane’s 32nd and 33rd goals this season for Bayern ensured the Bavarian powerhouse recovered from losing the first leg of the last 16 tie 1-0 in Rome to win 3-1 on aggregate over two legs. The win eases the pressure on Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, whose premature departure at the end of the season was announced by Bayern after the team’s three-game losing run — including the defeat in Rome. Bayern, which is 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, was facing the prospect of just its second elimination in 12 appearances at this stage of the Champions League.

March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern Munich players celebrate end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich won 3-0.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Bayern's Leon Goretzka celebrate at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Mathys Tel celebrates end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Lazio's Pedro, center, is challenged by Bayern's Leroy Sane, right, and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Leroy Sane, left, celebrates with his teammate Thomas Mueller after Bayern's Harry Kane scores his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Thomas Mueller gestures during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with his teammate Leroy Sane after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League: FC Bayern Munich and Lazio | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Lazio's Adam Marusic, right, and Lazio's Mario Gila during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.

Tags

Bayern Munich

