Tour De France Stage 9: Anthony Turgis Wins; Tadej Pogacar Keeps Yellow Jersey - In Pics

Anthony Turgis claimed the biggest win of his career in a sprint, emerging triumphant in the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday (July 7). The Frenchman edged Tom Pidcock and Derek Gee in the Champagne city of Troyes. It was the third stage win by a French rider since the race started last week. Meanwhile, defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey but could not gain time on his main rivals.