France's Anthony Turgis celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win ahead of Britain's Thomas Pidcock, right, beating his bicycle in disappointment, in the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Belgium's Jasper Stuyven was awarded the most combative rider after the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
The pack rides on a gravel road during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, and Norway's Tiller Rasmus ride on a gravel road during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel rides on a gravel road during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center left, rides on a gravel road during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel, left of Pogacar in white, rides on a gravel road during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.7 miles) with start and finish in Troyes, France.