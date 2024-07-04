Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates on the podium after winning a record 35th Tour de France stage to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France.
Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish loses his bicycle chain as he crosses the finish line to win a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, second left, and France's Clement Russo, third from right, rides in the pack during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France.
The pack rides in the rain during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows teammate France's Pavel Sivakov, with teammate Britain's Adam Yates in third position and Italy's Alberto Bettiol in fourth position during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France.