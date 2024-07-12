Tour De France 2024 Stage 12: Biniam Girmay Lands Hat-Trick As Primoz Roglic’s Chances Suffers After Crash - In Pics

Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also has the best climber's dotted jersey after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, adjusts the best young rider's white jersey, on the podium of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
France's Quentin Pacher celebrates on the podium being awarded most combative rider of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Pascal Ackermann, left, and Britain's Mark Cavendish, right, to win the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
The pack speeds downhill towards Rocamadour, rear, during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
The pack rides during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes a cemetery during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.
France's Valentin Madouas leads before France's Quentin Pacher, center, and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey as the runner-up in the ranking, as they ride breakaway during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.