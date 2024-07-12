Sports

Tour De France 2024 Stage 12: Biniam Girmay Lands Hat-Trick As Primoz Roglic’s Chances Suffers After Crash - In Pics

Biniam Girmay clinched his hat-trick in 11 days after taking stage 12 of the Tour de France in Villeneuve-sur-Lot outsprinting Wout van Aert and Arnaud Demare. However, Primoz Roglic’s chances suffered a blow after losing more than two minutes to his rivals after a fall near Stage 12 finish.

Twelfth Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Stage winner Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

2/10
Overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar also has the best climber's dotted jersey after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

3/10
Best young rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Best young rider Belgium's Remco Evenepoel | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, adjusts the best young rider's white jersey, on the podium of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

4/10
Most combative rider of the twelfth stage, Frances Quentin Pacher
Most combative rider of the twelfth stage, France's Quentin Pacher Jerome Delay

France's Quentin Pacher celebrates on the podium being awarded most combative rider of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

5/10
| Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

6/10
Best sprinter Eritreas Biniam Girmay
Best sprinter Eritrea's Biniam Girmay | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Pascal Ackermann, left, and Britain's Mark Cavendish, right, to win the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

7/10
The pack speeds during twelfth stage of Tour de France Cycling race
The pack speeds during twelfth stage of Tour de France Cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack speeds downhill towards Rocamadour, rear, during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

8/10
Twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race 2024
Twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack rides during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

9/10
Tour de France Cycling race
Tour de France Cycling race | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes a cemetery during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

10/10
Cycling Tour de France 2024
Cycling Tour de France 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

France's Valentin Madouas leads before France's Quentin Pacher, center, and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey as the runner-up in the ranking, as they ride breakaway during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France.

