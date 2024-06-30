New overall leader France's Romain Bardet, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
Netherlands' Frank van den Broek, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
France's Romain Bardet crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
France's Romain Bardet, right, crosses the finish line with teammate Netherlands' Frank van den Broek, left, to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
New overall leader France's Romain Bardet, second left, and teammate Netherlands' Frank van den Broek, left, manage to stay ahead of the sprinting pack to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
Netherlands' Frank van den Broek sees the pace for the breakaway group, followed by Slovenia's Matej Mohoric, Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, France's Valentin Madouas and South Africa's Ryan Gibbons, during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
The pack speeds down Col de Valico Tre Faggi during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
The pack climbs during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.
Riders strain to break away from the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 206 kilometers (128 miles) with start in Florence and finish in Rimini, Italy.