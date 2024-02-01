Tottenham players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Tottenham won 3-2.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Brentford: Spurs Beat Bees 3-2 Before James Maddison's On-Field Feud With Neal Maupay - In Pics
Darts was the focus almost as much as the soccer when Tottenham scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the center circle and didn’t look too happy. It clearly fired up Tottenham’s players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th. The win pulled Spurs in the top four whereas Brentford lie in the bottom half of the EPL table.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Brentford's Nathan Collins, left, vies for the ball with Tottenham's Destiny Udogie during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Brentford's Ivan Toney reacts after a missed opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Brentford's Ivan Toney fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Richarlison, left, celebrates after he scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, left, celebrates after he scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Destiny Udogie scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Oliver Skipp during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Richarlison scores a disallowed goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.