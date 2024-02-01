Sports

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Brentford: Spurs Beat Bees 3-2 Before James Maddison's On-Field Feud With Neal Maupay - In Pics

Darts was the focus almost as much as the soccer when Tottenham scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the center circle and didn’t look too happy. It clearly fired up Tottenham’s players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th. The win pulled Spurs in the top four whereas Brentford lie in the bottom half of the EPL table.