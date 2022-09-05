Top Five Stadiums With Most International Cricket Matches

Sharjah Cricket Stadium set a new record for most international matches played. The first match of the Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Saturday (September 4) was the 281st match at this ground. (More Cricket News)

Sydney Cricket Stadium in Australia which hosted 280 international matches, held the previous record.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which was built in the 1980s, has a seating capacity of 16000 people. The relationship between this legendary stadium and Asia Cup dates back to the year 1984 as it was the host to the first Asia Cup match on April 6, 1984 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India won the inaugural Asia Cup under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar.

This cricket stadium has mostly hosted white-ball matches and for many years, it has remained the home ground of the Afghanistan cricket team. Co-hosts of IPL 2021 and the ICC Twenty-20 World Cup 2021, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been witness to 244 One Day Internationals, 28 Twenty-20 Internationals, and nine Test matches. On the contrary, the Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted 159 One Day Internationals, 110 Tests, and 11 Twenty-20 Internationals.

Most International Matches By Venue

(Venue - Matches)

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 281;

Sydney Cricket Ground - 280;

Melbourne Cricket Ground - 278;

Harare Sports Club - 237;

Lord's Cricket Ground - 221.