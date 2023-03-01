The World’s Most Beautiful Cricket Grounds

If cricket is a religion in some parts of the world such as India, the stadiums are akin to places of worship. Just as a straight drive off Sachin Tendulkar's bat is a treat to the eyes, a scenic stadium enhances the cricketing experience for fans and players alike.

Here are some of the most eye-catching stadiums in the world.

Newlands, Cape Town (South Africa)

With Table Mountain and Devil's Peak in the background, Newlands is an automatic inclusion in any list of Insta-worthy sports venues. Its official name is Sahara Park Newlands but commentators and fans still go by its original name. Moreover, the Newlands pitch has always been a high-scoring one. It has produced some big totals over the years. It offers everyone the best of both worlds – cricket and natural beauty.

John Davies Oval, Queenstown (New Zealand)

Queenstown Events Centre or John Davies Oval is one of the stunning venues in cricket. It is located in Otago and surrounded by the rightly named 'The Remarkables' mountain range. It can house up to 19,000 spectators and is close to the Queenstown airport. When you are at the Oval, it’s common to see cricket, planes taking off, and the mountains in the same frame. There is no place like it.

Dharamsala Cricket Stadium (India)

The Dharamsala Cricket Stadium lies 4110 feet above sea level. On a clear day, the Himalayas become visible and offer a striking backdrop to the red-roofed stadium, The first international side to play here was Pakistan. Led by the legendary Inzamam ul Haq, the team played a three-day game against Board President’s XI (BCCI) back in 2005. Since then, many Tests, ODIs, IPL matches and T20Is have been played at the ground.

Galle International Stadium (Sri Lanka)

Surrounded by the Indian Ocean and Galle Fort, it is one of the most striking grounds in the world. When the tsunami struck the stadium in December 2004, all seemed lost. However, the ground authorities restored the stadium brick by brick. It faces an uncertain future due to its proximity to the fort, which is governed by heritage laws. But for now, the jewel in Sri Lanka’s crown continues to be in operation.