Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Thailand Open Boxing: Govind Sahani Wins Gold Medal For India

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Monika (48kg) could not go the distance and ended their Thailand Open boxing campaigns with a silver each.

Govind Sahani lands a punch against Natthaphon Thuamcharoen of Thailand. Courtesy: Twitter (@BFI_official)

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 11:27 am

Indian boxer Govind Sahani (48kg) clinched the gold medal at the Thailand Open in Phuket by notching up a comprehensive win over local pugilist Natthaphon Thuamcharoen on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The Indian dominated all three rounds, landing a flurry of punches to win 5-0.

However, Amit Panghal (52kg) and Monika (48kg) could not go the distance and ended their campaigns with a silver each.

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, lost a closely-fought clash to Rogen Ladon of Phillippines via a 2-3 split decision.

With little separating the two boxers through the course of the bout, the 26-year-old Indian managed to edge past the Filipino in the first round. But Laden made a comeback to take the following two rounds.

Manisha, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5 to settle for the silver medal.

India's tally now stands at six medals including one gold, two silver and three bronze. 

Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) had signed off with bronze medals on Friday.

At the last edition, India had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Later in the day, Ashish Kumar, Ananta Pralhad Chopde, Varinder Singh, Sumit will fight for golds in their respective events.

Boxing Thailand Open Boxing Govind Sahani India Boxing Amit Panghal Monika Boxer Bhagyabati Kachari Ashish Kumar Ananta Pralhad Chopde Varinder Singh
