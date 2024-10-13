Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success

Aryna Sabalenka is not thinking about claiming the world number one ranking after her Wuhan Open triumph on Sunday. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka downed home favourite and reigning Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng, prevailing 6-3 5-7 6-3 to claim her fifth title on Chinese soil.
The Belarusian became the player with the most main draw wins at the Wuhan Open since the tournament's inception in 2014, with this victory her 17th in as many matches at the competition.
Sabalenka is also only the second player, after Serena Williams at Miami (2013 to 2015) to win a WTA 1000 tournament in three consecutive editions, but faces a stern test in toppling Iga Swiatek at the summit of the WTA rankings ahead of the end of the season.
"Really tight ranking right now," Sabalenka said. "Really nice to see. I always say, of course, it's one of my goals, but I prefer to focus on myself and just keep working hard.
"We'll see after the [WTA Finals] if I was good enough this season to become world number one."
Sabalenka (28) and Swiatek (30) are now the pair with the most WTA 1000 wins combined (58) in a single season, surpassing Williams and Maria Sharapova in 2013 (57).
But Sabalenka did not have it all her own way in Sunday's showdown with Zheng, who fought back in the second set to force a decider.
Sabalenka eventually halted Zheng's hopes of becoming just the second Chinese player to claim a WTA 1000 title after Li Na in 2012, but it was a tough test for the 26-year-old.
"First of all, I would say the conditions are probably a little bit better for her here," Sabalenka said.
"It's much slower and the ball's getting heavier. She has more things to do on the court when it's slower.
"Honestly, I felt like I just lost a little bit of focus and I let her come back in the match. I got a little bit frustrated there.
"It became a three-set match. Balls are getting heavier, in the third set, [it was] a bit emotional."