Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Alcaraz Survives Fognini Scare In Five-Set Epic; Paolini Battles Past Sevastova

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, left, greets Fabio Fognini of Italy at the net after winning their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Wimbledon 2025 served up a blockbuster opening day on Monday, June 30, packed with drama, tension, and big-name battles. The world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep to survive a five-set scare from world No. 138 Fabio Fognini, while Daniil Medvedev’s Grand Slam woes continued as he followed up his French Open first-round exit with another early defeat, this time falling to Benjamin Bonzi. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka made a strong display on her return, easing past defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. Jasmine Paolini also booked her spot in the second round with a confident win over Anastasija Sevastova. Here's a quick look back at all the highlights of the opening day of Wimbledon 2025

30 Jun 2025, 12:46:20 pm IST Wimbledon 2025, Day 1 LIVE Score: Good Afternoon Welcome to Day 1 of The Championships as Wimbledon returns in all its classic charm, grass courts, all-white kits, and the world’s best in action. Stay tuned for live scores and updates.

30 Jun 2025, 01:17:28 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 LIVE Score: Day 1 Guide Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam of the tennis season, begins Monday at the iconic All England Club in London and concludes with the men’s singles final on July 13. The fortnight brings its signature traditions, all-white outfits, lush grass courts, and world-class tennis. Get Wimbledon 2025, Day 1 schedule, key matches and live streaming information here.

30 Jun 2025, 01:50:14 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 LIVE Score: Streaming Info The Wimbledon 2025 will be live-streamed on JioHotstar website and app platforms and the broadcast will be available on Star Sports network.

30 Jun 2025, 02:37:50 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 LIVE Score: Weather Forecast It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous start to Wimbledon 2025, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will hover between 18°C and 33°C, feeling more like 20°C, even in the shade. A light southeast breeze at 10 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 23 km/h, will keep things comfortable. Air quality is fair, perfect weather for fans and players alike.

30 Jun 2025, 03:00:09 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Order Of Play The Order of Play for Day One at #Wimbledon has been confirmed...



30 Jun 2025, 03:56:27 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Benjamin Bonzi Vs Daniil Medvedev (9) Underway Court 2 is up and running and Daniil Medvedev is one of the first to get going. The ninth seed takes on Benjamin Bonzi in what should be a sharp opener. But before the tennis begins, Medvedev is busy at the net having a lengthy chat with the umpire. Towels, balls, water bottles, even whether there’s water available, he’s checking everything. All part of the routine as the Russian gets himself in the zone. First serve coming up shortly.

30 Jun 2025, 04:05:29 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Game 1 - Benjamin Bonzi Vs Daniil Medvedev (9) It's all square on Court 2 as Benjamin Bonzi and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev are locked at 2-2 in this first-round clash. No early breaks, but plenty of baseline probing as both players test the waters. Medvedev is keeping it cool, Bonzi is holding his own, we’ve got a proper contest brewing.

30 Jun 2025, 04:07:35 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Game 1 - Sonay Kartal Vs Jeļena Ostapenko Over on the women's side, Sonay Kartal manages to hold serve, but not without a scare. She raced to 40-0 in a flash, but Jelena Ostapenko had other ideas, clawing her way back to 40-30 and putting serious pressure on. Kartal steadies herself just in time to close out the game. Still, Ostapenko leads 4-2 in this opening set and doesn’t look like she’s in the mood to hand out free games today.

30 Jun 2025, 04:23:04 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Game 1 - Sonay Kartal Vs Jeļena Ostapenko Second deuce on Kartal’s serve and the Brit is digging deep. Down 4-5 in the set, she fends off two set points with gutsy play to push things to advantage. But just when it looks like she might wriggle out again, she goes for a big shot, and overcooks it. The ball clips the rim of the racquet and sails wide. Another twist in a tense service game.

30 Jun 2025, 04:27:10 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Game 1 - Benjamin Bonzi Vs Daniil Medvedev (9) Daniil Medvedev has done what he does best, clawed his way back with quiet intensity. From trailing early, the ninth seed has levelled things at 4-4 in the opening set against Benjamin Bonzi. There’s been flair from both ends of the court, but it’s been a measured, almost subdued start. No fireworks yet, just a tactical arm-wrestle taking shape.

30 Jun 2025, 04:47:55 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Benjamin Bonzi Wins First Set Benjamin Bonzi has drawn first blood against ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, taking the opening set 7-6 (7-2) on Court 2. Medvedev struggled to find rhythm in the tiebreak and will now need to lift his game to stay in the contest.

30 Jun 2025, 04:50:54 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Sonay Kartal Wins First Set Sonay Kartal clinches the first set 7-5 as Jelena Ostapenko sends a shot into the net. It’s a big moment for the 23-year-old Brit, who held her nerve brilliantly in a tight finish. A composed, fearless showing to take the early lead in this first-round clash.

30 Jun 2025, 05:01:59 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Set 2 - Mattia Bellucci Vs Oliver Crawford Mattia Bellucci gets a solid start to the second set, holding serve to go 2-1 up against Oliver Crawford after dropping the opener in a tiebreak. A long rally ends with Crawford pushing a backhand into the net, and the Brit doesn’t hide his frustration, he knows that was a missed chance to grab an early break. Bellucci steadies himself, and this set already feels like it could swing either way.

30 Jun 2025, 05:26:47 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Tiafoe Vs Moller - Update Frances Tiafoe is just winning this one apparently! He’s already two sets up and now leads 3-1 in the third against Moller. Moller’s trying to hang in there, but it’s looking like a straight-sets win for Tiafoe unless something dramatic changes soon. Current game score: 0-30 on Moller’s serve.

30 Jun 2025, 05:42:01 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Kopriva vs Thompson - Update Vit Kopriva is already two sets up and now at 4-1 in the third against Jordan Thompson. Despite Thompson firing more first serves and winners overall, Kopriva has been leading the game. The Czech is just two games away from a spot in the second round! Score: 6-3, 6-4, 1-4

30 Jun 2025, 06:19:12 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Bonzi Vs Medvedev - Update Benjamin Bonzi has taken a surprise 2-1 lead over World No. 9 Daniil Medvedev. After a thrilling fourth-set tiebreak, Bonzi sealed it 7-6, shifting the pressure back on the former US Open champion. Medvedev, who looked in control early on, is now battling to stay alive in the match. Current score: Bonzi leads 2-1 in sets, Set 4 underway at 0-0.

30 Jun 2025, 06:46:43 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz Vs Fognini - Update Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini are battling it out in the first-round clash at Wimbledon 2025 at the Centre Court. The score is tied at 3-3 in the opening set, with the current game going down to multiple break points and deuces. Current game score: 40-40 on Fognini’s serve.

30 Jun 2025, 07:06:39 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Bonzi Vs Medvedev -Finished Benjamin Bonzi pulls off a major upset on Court No.2, defeating ninth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 to move into the second round at Wimbledon 2025. In a match that lasted just over three hours, Bonzi landed 65% of his first serves and hit 38 winners to Medvedev’s 42.

30 Jun 2025, 07:09:44 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz Vs Fognini - Update The Spaniard claims the opening set 7-5 against Fognini. The second set is underway at 0-0, and the No. 2 seed is aiming for a deep run once again on the SW19 grass.

30 Jun 2025, 07:35:51 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Holger Rune Vs Nicolas Jarry - Update Holger Rune holds a two-set lead over qualifier Nicolas Jarry but faces pressure in the third, with the Chilean leading 40-30 at 3-3. Score: 6-4, 6-4, 3-3.

30 Jun 2025, 08:12:24 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Aryna Sabalenka WINS! World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka marked her Wimbledon return with a dominant 6-1, 7-5 win over Carson Branstine, notching her 50th win as world No.1 on the WTA Tour.

30 Jun 2025, 08:13:18 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Britain’s Sonay Kartal's Victory Britain’s Sonay Kartal stunned 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 to become the first British woman in the Open Era to defeat a former Grand Slam champion in Wimbledon's first round.

30 Jun 2025, 08:54:31 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz Vs Fognini -Update Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini are going toe-to-toe in an entertaining first-round clash at Centre Court. The match is currently tied at one set apiece, with Alcaraz taking the first 7-5 and Fognini fighting back to win the second 7-6. In the third set, Alcaraz just breaks to lead 5-3 and is now a game away from closing out the set.

30 Jun 2025, 09:16:05 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz Vs Fognini -Update And now, Alcaraz has edged ahead of Fognini. The second seed took the third set 7-5, giving him a 2-1 lead in the match (7-5, 6-7, 7-5). The fourth set is now underway. Match time has already crossed the three-hour mark, and this game is shaping up to be one of the most gripping battles of Day 1!

30 Jun 2025, 09:37:45 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Madison Keys Vs Gabriela Ruse - Update Sixth seed Madison Keys is locked in the first-round battle with Romania’s Gabriela Ruse on No. 2 Court. The match is level at one set apiece, and Keys currently leads 4-3 in the third set, with the score tied 15-15 in the eighth game.

30 Jun 2025, 10:03:45 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz vs Fognini - Update Centre Court is witnessing an absolute thriller as Fabio Fognini pushes Carlos Alcaraz to a deciding fifth set. The 138th-ranked Italian, edged the fourth set 7-5 to level the match at two sets all. Despite a flurry of unforced errors, Fognini is matching the second seed shot for shot and clocking 44 winners. It’s 0-0 in the final set -- and everything’s still up for grabs.

30 Jun 2025, 10:33:20 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz vs Fognini - Brief Pause Play has been temporarily paused due to incident among the crowd. Medical personnel attend to a fan in the stands. The reason for the distress isn’t confirmed yet, though heat may be a factor.

30 Jun 2025, 10:44:43 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere - Update Andrey Rublev is being pushed all the way in his opening-round clash. The 14th seed leads Laslo Djere two sets to love but finds himself locked at 5-5 in the third. Rublev has hit 31 winners so far but will need to stay sharp to avoid a fourth set. Match time crosses the two-hour mark at All England Club.

30 Jun 2025, 11:02:01 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Alcaraz Survives Fognini Scare Carlos Alcaraz was made to work really really hard on Day 1, but the No. 2 seed eventually overcomes a spirited Fabio Fognini in a thrilling five-set battle on Centre Court. After nearly 4 hours and 30 minutes of play, Alcaraz edged the 138th-ranked Italian 7-5, 6-7(5), 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 to book his place in the second round and meet Oliver Tarvet. Read the match report here.

30 Jun 2025, 11:33:11 pm IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Paolini vs Sevastova - Update Jasmine Paolini is fighting hard on No. 2 Court after a sluggish start against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in their first-round match. The Italian, seeded 4th, dropped the opening set 2-6 but has since upped her game in the second. She now leads 5-3 in the second set.

1 Jul 2025, 12:26:05 am IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Paolini Battles Past Sevastova And the fourth seed Jasmine Paolini survives the early scare to defeat Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. Despite a shaky start and 44 unforced errors, Paolini turned the match around with 30 winners and strong baseline play to seal victory in 1 hour and 53 minutes on No. 2 Court.

1 Jul 2025, 01:29:09 am IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Mpetshi Perricard Edges Closer! The Frenchman leads Taylor Fritz 4-2 in the second-set tiebreak after already taking the opening set 7-6. The No. 36 seed is firing with 36 winners so far, testing the No. 5 seed to the limit on No. 2 Court.

1 Jul 2025, 02:19:13 am IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: Fritz vs Perricard No. 36 seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is pushing the fifth seed Taylor Fritz to the edge. The Frenchman currently leads two sets to one in a gripping fourth set that's locked at 2-2, 15-15. Match Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

Set Scores: Mpetshi Perricard leads 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 2-2 (15:15)

1 Jul 2025, 02:20:27 am IST Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 LIVE Score: WTA Wrap Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini both passed stern examinations in the first round at Wimbledon, beating Talia Gibson and Anastasija Sevastova respectively. Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, has never been beyond the third round at Wimbledon and has not even got that far since 2018. Read more...