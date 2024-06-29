Wimbledon 2024: 'Perfectionist' Iga Swiatek Wants To Improve On Grass

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a volley on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on July 1st, in London, Friday June 28, 2024. Photo: PA via AP/Zac Goodwin

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a volley on the practice court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on July 1st, in London, Friday June 28, 2024. Photo: PA via AP/Zac Goodwin