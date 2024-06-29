Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray Cruise Into Draw After Recent Surgeries

Novak Djokovic is slated to begin on Tuesday, going up against qualifier Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic at The Championships, Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a return during a training session on Court 2 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Friday, June 28, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both were placed in the Wimbledon bracket during Friday's draw despite coming off recent operations. (More Tennis News)

That's no guarantee either 37-year-old past champion at the All England Club will actually compete at the event that begins Monday. But Djokovic, at least, has looked in practice sessions this week as though he is ready to go, less than a month after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has won seven of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon.

Murray, a two-time trophy winner at the grass-court tournament, made clear on Thursday that he would wait until the last moment to decide whether or not to play and was likelier to do so in doubles — where he and his older brother, Jamie, were awarded a wild-card entry — than in singles. He had a cyst removed from his spinal cord last weekend.

The unseeded Murray's first-round singles match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic will be scheduled for Tuesday, giving the Scot an extra day to try to be ready. It was in a match against Machac at the Miami Open in March that Murray tore ligaments in his left ankle, one of a series of injuries he's dealt with in the latter stages of his career. Murray says he plans to retire after, he hopes, participating in Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, which begin next month.

Djokovic is also slated to begin on Tuesday, going up against qualifier Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic.

The men's quarterfinals could be No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud on the top half of the bracket, with No. 2 Djokovic vs. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 6 Andrey Rublev on the bottom half.

That sets up a possible semifinal between Sinner, who is 22, and Alcaraz, 21. They are already developing quite a rivalry; Alcaraz beat Sinner in the semifinals at the French Open this month en route to the title there.

There was a bit of confusion during the women's draw — overseen by new tournament referee Denise Parnell — when several names were placed on the wrong lines and needed to be reshuffled.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has never been past the quarterfinals at the All England Club and was given a path that could be filled with past Grand Slam champions.

Her opening opponent will be 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, who eliminated Coco Gauff in the first round at Wimbledon a year ago — less than three months before Gauff would go on to win the U.S. Open. In the third round next week, Swiatek could face 2018 Wimbledon champ Angelique Kerber, while her possible quarterfinal foe is defending champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The other potential women's quarterfinals are 2022 winner Elena Rybakina vs. No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula on the top half of the bracket with Swiatek-Vondrousova, and No. 2 Gauff vs. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 8 Zheng Qinwen on the bottom half.

