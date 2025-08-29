US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

Swiatek is through to the next round at Flushing Meadows
Osaka also won her second round match
Swiatek will face Anna Kalinskaya in the next round
Iga Swiatek overcame a tough battle against Suzan Lamens to reach the third round of the US Open.
The number two seed won 6-1 4-6 6-4 in just over two hours at Flushing Meadows and will face Anna Kalinskaya in the next round.
Swiatek flew through the first set, dropping just one game despite having two break points in the game.
Despite also being broken first in the second, Lamens fought back with great determination as she converted three break points of her own to force a deciding set.
Swiatek was back to her best, however, in the third as she raced to a 4-1 lead before serving out the match with her third match point.
She will be joined the third round by two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka, who defeated Hailey Baptiste in New York.
Osaka won 6-3 6-1 in just 70 minutes, dropping just one service game in what was a dominant victory. She will face either Daria Kasatkina or Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round.
Data Debrief: Swiatek immune to early upsets
Swiatek is now the first player in the Open Era to reach the third round at all women’s singles grand slam events for the first six years in a single decade (23/23 in the 2020s).
She is also the fourth player in the Open Era to reach the third round in 23+ consecutive women’s singles grand slam events after Martina Navratilova (35), Conchita Martinez (30) and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (25).
Osaka, meanwhile, is thriving following the addition of coach Tomasz Wiktorowski to her team. She has won eight of her last nine matches since the coach’s appointment.