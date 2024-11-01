World number two Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the Paris Masters after an upset at the hands of 15th seed Ugo Humbert in the third round. (More Sports News)
Alcaraz was aiming for a fifth title of the season in the French capital, but it was the world number 18 who emerged as 6-1 3-6 7-5 winner in two hours 17 minutes.
The Spaniard had no answer for Humbert in the first set, but fought back to level the proceedings in the second.
The third set was a tight affair, but it was 26-year-old Humbert who prevailed to take it 7-5 and reach the last eight at the ATP Masters 1000 event.
Humbert, looking for his third title of the season, will next face Australia’s Jordan Thompson, who progressed to the quarter-final by defeating Adrian Mannarino.
Data Debrief: Humbert shines in huge win
Humbert’s win on Thursday was the joint-biggest of his career in terms of ranking, equalling his victory against the then world number two Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Cup.
He is also the first French player to defeat a top three opponent at the Paris Masters since Gael Monfils, who defeated Roger Federer in the 2010 semi-final.