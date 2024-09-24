Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations

In a petition that was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday, September 23, the two former India tennis stars have alleged that the AITA has violated various provisions of the Sports Code, that includes the ‘lack of any seats for athletes in the Central Council / General Assembly of AITA, lack of any mechanism for athletes to elect eminent sportspersons of outstanding merit to represent them in the Central Council / General Assembly, lack of reservation of seats for athletes in the Executive Committee and lack of any mechanism whereby athletes are elected from the Central Council / General Assembly to the Executive Committee,’ according to the Indian Express.