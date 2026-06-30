Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Momma Smash Returns After Nearly Four Years

Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between the Beast of Burden and the Ginger Ninja on Centre Court at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 30

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where tennis icon Serena Williams makes her long-awaited return to Grand Slam competition after nearly four years away from the tour. The 23-time major champion, who last played at the 2022 US Open, steps back onto the Wimbledon stage to face Australia's Maya Joint in a highly anticipated first-round encounter at the All England Club. Serena's comeback has already become one of the biggest stories of the tournament, with the American legend also set to compete in both singles and doubles during this emotional return to SW19. Standing across the net is Maya Joint, the rising Australian youngster who now finds herself sharing Centre Court with one of the greatest players in tennis history. While Serena enters with unmatched experience and a legendary Wimbledon legacy, Joint has the opportunity to test herself against an all-time great and potentially spoil one of the sport's most celebrated comebacks. Follow Serena Williams vs Maya Joint LIVE updates, key moments, and highlights from this blockbuster Wimbledon first-round clash.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 09:59:03 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Serena Williams and Maya Joint hold a 0-0 head-to-head record . The highly anticipated first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships marks their maiden professional meeting.

30 Jun 2026, 09:57:26 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 10:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Club in London, United Kingdom