Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Overcomes Injury Scare In Five-Set Epic, Djokovic Rolls On As Young Guns Shine On Day 1
The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 delivered high drama in the Gentlemen's Singles draw as defending champion Jannik Sinner survived a huge scare against Miomir Kecmanović in a five-set battle. The world No. 1 battled through a nasty fall in the third set and even appeared to be bleeding through his shoe, but regained his composure to complete a remarkable comeback victory. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Félix Auger-Aliassime also advanced, while Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev were among the seeded players sent packing on a dramatic opening day.
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