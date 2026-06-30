Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Overcomes Injury Scare In Five-Set Epic, Djokovic Rolls On As Young Guns Shine On Day 1

The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 delivered high drama in the Gentlemen's Singles draw as defending champion Jannik Sinner survived a huge scare against Miomir Kecmanović in a five-set battle. The world No. 1 battled through a nasty fall in the third set and even appeared to be bleeding through his shoe, but regained his composure to complete a remarkable comeback victory. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Félix Auger-Aliassime also advanced, while Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev were among the seeded players sent packing on a dramatic opening day.

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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 men's singles highlights-Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-David Beckham
Soccer legend David Beckham and his mother Sandra Georgina Beckham applaud after the men's singles match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia reacts during the men's singles match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Yibing Wu of China
Yibing Wu of China reacts during the men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan
Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Marin Cilic of Croatia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves against Marin Cilic of Croatia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Marin Cilic of Croatia
Marin Cilic of Croatia returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Hubert Hurkacz of Poland
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland celebrates after winning against Casper Ruud of Norway in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud of Norway, right, and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland shake hands at the end of their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Casper Ruud of Norway
Casper Ruud of Norway plays a forehand against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Andrey Rublev of Russia
Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts during the men's singles match against Roman Safiullin of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis day 1 mens singles highlights-Roman Safiullin of Russia
Roman Safiullin of Russia returns the ball to Andrey Rublev of Russia during the men's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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