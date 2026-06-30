Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Set Tightens For Both The Parties

Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka and Berrettini in tight second set
Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini look destined for another tie-break on court one.
They're tied at 4-4 in the second set and neither player has offered up a break point.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, playing in his final Wimbledon, has taken the first set against 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.
Wawrinka saved three break points in the third game as the set went with serve.
The 41-year-old failed to convert his first three set points in the tie-break but when Berrettini double-faulted to give up 8-7, Wawrinka made no mistake with a big first serve that the Italian couldn't return into court.
Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 0-0 Berrettini
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Berrettini Fights Back!
Nope, Berrettini fights to the net via forehand, then covers it well to stick away a volley. We’re back level at 6-6, and this is quite a level Wawrinkz is hitting at 41.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Leads!
Stan leads Berrettini 6-5 and has a point on serve for the first set.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Starts Final Wimbledon Campaign
Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka is appearing in his final Wimbledon before his planned retirement later this year.
The 41-year-old Swiss player is up against Italian Matteo Berrettini on Court One.
Berrettini is a former Wimbledon runner-up and was looking like he had rediscovered some excellent form at the recent French Open, when injury once again halted his progress.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! We're back with another live coverage of round one match of Wimbledon 2026 between Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.