Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Set Tightens For Both The Parties

Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between Wawrinka and Matteo at the AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre in London, England on Tuesday, June 30

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where two of the tour's most powerful shot-makers collide as Stan Wawrinka takes on Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster first-round encounter at the All England Club. Wawrinka, the three-time Grand Slam champion, continues to defy age with another Wimbledon appearance, bringing his trademark one-handed backhand and vast experience to one of tennis' biggest stages. Across the net stands former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, whose booming serve and aggressive forehand have made him one of the most dangerous grass-court players of the modern era. While Berrettini enters the contest with a style tailor-made for grass, Wawrinka's experience and ability to rise on the biggest occasions make this far from a straightforward opener. With both players eager to make a statement and begin their Wimbledon campaign on a winning note, fans can expect a high-quality battle packed with big serves, powerful baseline rallies and plenty of shot-making. Follow Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE updates, key moments and highlights as the action unfolds.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 11:29:13 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka and Berrettini in tight second set Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini look destined for another tie-break on court one. They're tied at 4-4 in the second set and neither player has offered up a break point.

30 Jun 2026, 11:03:32 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka, playing in his final Wimbledon, has taken the first set against 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini. Wawrinka saved three break points in the third game as the set went with serve. The 41-year-old failed to convert his first three set points in the tie-break but when Berrettini double-faulted to give up 8-7, Wawrinka made no mistake with a big first serve that the Italian couldn't return into court. Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 0-0 Berrettini

30 Jun 2026, 10:56:57 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Berrettini Fights Back! Nope, Berrettini fights to the net via forehand, then covers it well to stick away a volley. We’re back level at 6-6, and this is quite a level Wawrinkz is hitting at 41.

30 Jun 2026, 10:56:12 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Leads! Stan leads Berrettini 6-5 and has a point on serve for the first set.

30 Jun 2026, 10:30:09 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Starts Final Wimbledon Campaign Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka is appearing in his final Wimbledon before his planned retirement later this year. The 41-year-old Swiss player is up against Italian Matteo Berrettini on Court One. Berrettini is a former Wimbledon runner-up and was looking like he had rediscovered some excellent form at the recent French Open, when injury once again halted his progress.